What Are The Best Yoga Asanas For Thyroid?

Yoga expert rediffGURU Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, recommends simple yoga asanas to manage thyroid, reduce stiffness and pain.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

The human body is meant for movement.

Lack of exercise, poor posture, a sedentary lifestyle and strain from long hours of gadget use can lead to a host of health problems.

While regular exercise may help alleviate a few concerns, certain yoga postures may help target stiffness and relieve chronic pain.

Yoga expert rediffGURU Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, recommends simple yoga asanas to help you stay healthy.

You can post your yoga-related questions to rediffGURU Pushpa R HERE.

Tulsi: I am a 66-year-old retired male.

I have been doing yoga, including Surya Namaskar and five push-ups, regularly for the last six years.

Recently, I have been facing issues with blood pressure and vertigo.

Which yoga practices should I follow for relief?

At 66, it is good that you are practising yoga regularly. However, with BP and vertigo, your routine needs to be gentle and safe.

First, avoid doing fast Surya Namaskars and strenuous push-ups for some time.

Sudden bending, quick head movements and getting up abruptly can increase vertigo and affect BP.

Move slowly and with awareness.

You can continue with simple and calming practices such as:

Neck movements (very slowly): Move your neck up, down and from side to side within your comfort range.

(very slowly): Move your neck up, down and from side to side within your comfort range. Shoulder rotations : Do gentle circular movements to reduce tension.

: Do gentle circular movements to reduce tension. Tadasana (standing tall): Helps improve balance and posture.

(standing tall): Helps improve balance and posture. Vajrasana : When done with deep breathing, it helps calm blood pressure.

: When done with deep breathing, it helps calm blood pressure. Anulom Vilom (alternate nostril breathing): Very beneficial for BP and mental calmness.

(alternate nostril breathing): Very beneficial for BP and mental calmness. Shavasana: Practise this daily relaxation asana for 10 minutes.

For vertigo, always change positions slowly and keep your eyes open if required. Stay well hydrated and avoid keeping your stomach empty for long periods.

Most importantly, do not modify your routine on your own. At this age, yoga should be personalised based on your BP levels and the severity of your vertigo.

Anonymous: I'm a 42-year-old school teacher.

I was diagnosed with hypothyroidism about five years ago and I've been on Thyroxine 75 mcg every day.

My reports say the condition is controlled but I don't feel normal at all.

I still struggle with weight gain, fatigue, hair fall and I often feel cold.

This affects my energy so much that I find it hard to manage both my work and home.

I've heard that yoga, especially pranayama, can help balance thyroid and improve energy levels.

A friend of mine has benefitted from it too so I want to try. Could you please guide me?

I understand how you feel.

Even when thyroid reports are 'normal', many people still feel tired, cold and low in energy. This is common in hypothyroidism.

Medicine controls the hormone but your lifestyle and stress levels affect how you feel.

Yoga and pranayama can support you.

Though they cannot replace Thyroxine, they can improve energy, metabolism, mood and sleep.

You can start with gentle daily practice of the following yoga postures:

1. Neck and shoulder movements will improve blood flow to thyroid area.

2. Bhujangasana (cobra pose) and Matsyasana (fish pose): Gentle chest opening helps the thyroid region.

3. Setu Bandhasana (bridge pose) improves circulation and energy.

4. Anulom Vilom balances hormones and calms mind.

5. Bhramari breathing reduces stress and fatigue.

6. Yoga Nidra or simple relaxation is very important for deep rest.

Do everything slowly and regularly.

Morning sunlight, walking and proper sleep also helps reduce thyroid.

Note: Please avoid practising randomly from online videos.

Thyroid care needs a balanced routine based on your body, age and energy level.

A trained yoga and meditation coach can guide you safely and help you stay consistent.

I strongly encourage you to learn under the guidance of a yoga professional instead of practising these routines alone.

Anonymous: I am IT professional with upper back pain and shoulder pain.

I work on my laptop for at least 10 plus hours in a day. I am 29.

Physiotherapy helped temporarily but the pain comes back.

I want to ask: Can yoga fix tech-neck and hunched posture permanently?

Yes, yoga can help correct tech-neck and hunched posture. But it needs the right practice, done regularly and correctly.

When we sit with a laptop for more than 10 hours, the neck moves forward, shoulders get rounded, and the upper back becomes weak.

Slowly this becomes a habit for the body.

While physiotherapy may offer some relief, if posture habits don't change, the pain returns.

Yoga works differently. It stretches tight chest and shoulder muscles. It strengthens the upper back, neck and the core.

It also teaches body awareness.

With time, your sitting posture improves naturally. When posture improves, pain reduces and may stay away.

But can yoga fix it permanently? Yes, it can improve a lot and give long-term relief. However, only doing random YouTube stretches may not help.

The wrong practice can even increase strain.

You need a structured plan that includes posture correction, strengthening, breathing and mindful sitting habits during work.

As an IT professional, you need yoga designed for your body and work routine. Small daily corrections and guided practice can bring lasting change.

I strongly suggest learning from a qualified yoga or meditation coach instead of practising alone. Personal guidance makes healing faster and safer.

You can post your yoga-related questions to rediffGURU Pushpa R HERE.

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