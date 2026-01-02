3 Asanas To Begin Your Fitness Journey

Yoga expert and rediffGURU Pushpa R recommends three simple yoga postures to strengthen your back, correct your posture and calm your nervous system.

Do you aim to get fitter in 2026?

Yoga can be a great way to begin your fitness journey.

Whether you're a beginner, a senior citizen or pregnant, rediffGURU Pushpa Ramalingam, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, shares simple yoga tips to help you start slowly and safely -- one small step at a time.

Try these three asanas to strengthen your back, correct your posture and calm your nervous system.

1. Balasana (Child pose)

How to do Balasana

Sit in a kneeling position on a mat or flat surface. Keep your knees apart but make sure your big toes touch each other.

Slowly bend forward and try to rest your forehead on the ground.

If you are attempting this for the first time, you may rest your forehead on your fists or a foam block if your forehead doesn't reach the floor.

Stretch your arms and touch the floor with your palms facing downwards.

Hold the pose for 30 seconds and feel how your body releases stress and strain.

Benefits of Balasana

Relieves lower back pain and neck pain by lengthening your spine and relaxing your muscles.

It can help ease menstrual cramps by relaxing abdominal muscles.

Special instructions

Avoid this asana if you have significant knee injuries.

For pregnant women, widen your legs to feel comfortable.

2. Dhanurasana

How to do Dhanurasana

Lie flat on your stomach.

Bend your knees and gently use the backward kick of your feet to help lift your chest and thighs gradually. Inhale as you lift your chest and arch your back to form a bow.

As you pull your navel towards your spine, you are preparing your body for stability and protecting your lower back.

If it's your first time, go slow, bend only as much as you are comfortable. Do not strain your body.

Avoid overstretching or compressing your neck.

Benefits of Dhanurasana

Enhances your posture and reduces stiffness.

Opens your chest, expanding lung capacity.

Increases energy, stamina and focus.

Enhances kidney and liver function.

3. Eka Padasana (One-legged pose)

How to do Eka Padasana

Stand and inhale to raise arms overhead to form a namaste.

Exhale and slowly lift your right foot and place it on the inner thigh of your left foot.

Hold the pose for a few seconds before slowly returning to your standing position.

Beginners may use a wall for support.

Benefits of Eka Padasana

Promotes better spinal alignment and upright posture habits.

Strengthens and stabilises muscles in ankles, legs and hips, improving co-ordination and steadiness.

Calms the nervous system.

Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, is an expert in yoga, meditation and mindfulness. She holds a master's degree in yoga for human excellence.

