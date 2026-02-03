3 Asanas For Healthy, Shiny Hair

Yoga expert Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, recommends three simple, but powerful asanas that can arrest hair fall and support hair growth.

Does looking at your hairbrush worry you every day?

More hair fall... less shine... slow growth?

You could be using the best hair oils and shampoos, and yet struggle with common hair issues.

Here's a gentle truth I share with my students again and again: That healthy hair starts inside the body, not just on the scalp.

As a yoga and meditation coach, I have seen how simple asanas can improve blood circulation, digestion, hormonal balance, and stress levels, all of which directly affect hair growth.

Here are three powerful yet simple asanas that can support hair growth when practiced regularly.

1. Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

IMAGE: Ustrasana improves blood supply to the scalp. All photographs: Kind courtesy Pushpa R

When your body is stressed, you feel like your chest and neck tightens up.

Would you be surprised if I told you that stress is one of the top reasons for hair fall?

The camel pose opens up your chest improving the supply of oxygen and reducing stress.

How to do Ustrasana

Kneel on the mat with knees hip-width apart.

Place your palms on your lower back.

Inhale, lift your chest, and gently bend backward.

If comfortable, hold your heels.

Keep breathing normally for 15 to 30 seconds.

Slowly come back and relax.

Benefits for hair growth

Improves blood flow to the scalp

Stimulates thyroid and hormonal balance

Reduces stress and fatigue

Opens the chest and improves oxygen supply

2. Supta Vajrasana (Reclining Thunderbolt Pose)

IMAGE: Supta Vajrasana improves digestion and nutrient absorption.

The food you eat and how well it gets digested also affects your hair health.

Poor digestion means poor nutrient absorption. Like most other body parts, your hair suffers too.

How to do Supta Vajrasana

Sit in Vajrasana (kneeling position).

Slowly lean back using your elbows for support.

Lie down fully if you feel comfortable.

Try to keep your knees together and inhale deeply.

Hold for 20 to 40 seconds (or as advised by a coach).

Come up slowly to Vajrasana.

Relax.

Benefits for hair growth

Improves digestion and nutrient absorption

Balances hormones.

Improves circulation to the head.

Strengthens the spine and nervous system.

3. Pavanamuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose)

IMAGE: Pavanamuktasana helps get rid of toxins in your body that may be blocking your hair growth.

Along with hairfall, do you also feel bloated or heavy?

The toxins in your body can also block healthy hair growth.

How to do Pavanamuktasana

Lie on your back.

Bend both knees and slowly hug them to your chest.

Press your thighs gently against the abdomen.

Breathe slowly and deeply.

Hold for 20 to 30 seconds.

Release and relax.

Benefits for hair growth

Removes toxins from the body.

Improves digestion and metabolism.

Reduces stress and anxiety.

Supports overall scalp nourishment.

When the body feels light, the hair responds beautifully.

These asanas are simple, but their power lies in regular practice.

Do them with patience, proper breathing, and correct alignment to see maximum results.

Remember that yoga works holistically. It heals the root cause, not just the symptoms.

Your hair can grow healthier. Your body can feel better.

Start today -- one breath, one asana at a time.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.