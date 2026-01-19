10 Minutes. 11 Quick Exercises You Can Do

Muskan Rastogi, physiotherapist and lactation consultant at Motherhood Hospitals, Greater Noida, recommends 10 easy exercises you can do to increase your mobility, reduce pain and improve your overall fitness.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Sharma/Pexels

Want to exercise and stay fit but cannot find time?

Here's a quick list of exercises that will help you strengthen your shoulders, back, knees, joints, neck, legs and improve your overall fitness.

1. Shoulder rolls

The goal of this exercise is to reduce shoulder stiffness caused by long hours at a desk.

How to do it

Roll your shoulders clockwise 10 times.

Repeat anticlockwise 10 times.

Doing this exercise daily helps to improve posture, release tension and prevent a frozen shoulder.

2. Neck stretches

This is an ideal exercise for people who spend too much time on laptops or phones.

How to do it

Tilt your head gently to your left and hold for 10 seconds.

Repeat on your right side for 10 seconds.

Do at least five reps a day.

This exercise will help to reduce neck pain, headaches and tech-neck stiffness.

3. Cat-cow stretch (for spine mobility)

If you are suffering from back pain due to long hours of sitting, do this exercise under the supervision of an expert.

It will gradually help you tackle that notorious back pain and also provide you with much-needed relief.

How to do it

Start on all fours.

Arch your back (like a cat), then gently dip it down (like a cow).

This will also improve spine flexibility, reduce back pain and boost circulation.

4. Knee marching (for healthy knees)

This is particularly recommended for people who are struggling to stand, walk or sit due to weak knees.

How to do it

Stand straight and lift one knee at a time like you are marching.

This exercise will help you strengthen the knee joints, improve balance and circulation.

Do it twice a day, and you will be able to get rid of knee pain.

5. Ankle circles (for joint health)

In the absence of physical activity, your joints tend to get stiff, leading to pain and discomfort while standing up, walking or jogging.

How to do it

You can do this while you are sitting or standing.

Lift one foot at a time and rotate your ankle in circles.

Do it clockwise and anticlockwise.

This exercise will also help to prevent ankle injuries and improve mobility.

6. Wall push-ups (for upper body strength)

This is an alternative to the regular traditional push-ups.

If you find it difficult to do the regular push-ups (which most people avoid), these wall push-ups are perfect for you.

How to do it

Stand at an arm's distance from a wall.

Keep your palms on the wall and push your body forward and behind.

This will help you strengthen the arms, chest and shoulders.

7. Seated leg raises (for strong legs)

If you are worried about sitting too long, this exercise is important.

How to do it

Sit straight with your back erect on a chair.

Lift one leg straight and hold for 5 seconds.

Switch and repeat with the other leg.

Doing this regularly can also help to strengthen the thighs, improve knee support and boost blood circulation.

8. Glute bridge (for your lower back)

This is another healthy exercise that focuses on your lower back.

How to do it

Lie down on your back with your knees bent.

Now try to lift your hips up and hold for 10 seconds.

Gently bring your hips down. Repeat five times.

This exercise strengthens your lower back, hips and glutes and gradually helps reduces lower-back pain.

9. Step-ups (for legs and heart health)

This is a simple exercise that can be done daily.

How to do it

Use a staircase or a low step.

Step up and down 20 times on each leg to enhance leg strength, heart fitness and balance.

10. Deep breathing + stretch (for mind-body relaxation)

If you wish to calm the mind, then deep breathing and stretching are equally important.

How to do it

Sit or stand tall.

Inhale deeply for four seconds, hold for two seconds and exhale for six seconds.

Now raise your hands and stretch upwards gently lifting your heels, while balancing on your toes.

Bring your hands down and gently return to your normal position.

11. Stretch (for mind-body relaxation)

How to do it

Do this whenever you feel stressed and you will notice a difference.

Lie on your stomach, toes flat on the floor, soles facing upwards.

Place both hands ahead of you. Your palms should touch the ground under your shoulders, elbows parallel and closer to your torso.

Inhale and press your palms into the floor and begin to lift your head and chest up.

Do not force the stretch. Hold for 10 to 15 seconds. Relax.

Full-body stretching is imperative for de-stressing, improving lung function, mood and cognitive health.

The human body is meant for movement. Irrespective of your age or professional, a minimum of 30 to 45 minutes of physical activity is recommended for all ages to esnure healthy heart and mind.

Regular exercise is as important as a healthy diet.

You can easily spare 10 minutes from your hectic schedule to try these exercises.

Practising them regularly will help improve flexibility, reduce pain, strengthen your muscles, boost energy levels and support your overall well-being.

