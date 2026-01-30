3 Result-Oriented Asanas to Reduce Belly Fat

Yoga expert Pushpa R of Radiant Yoga Vibes suggests three asanas that work directly on your core, digestion, posture and metabolism.

Have you ever wondered why belly fat is so stubborn?

You eat carefully, you walk regularly, you even try a few exercises... But the midsection refuses to reduce.

As a yoga and meditation coach, I often remind my students of one truth: Belly fat is not just physical; it is hormonal, postural and stress-related as well. When stress stays in the body, it settles around the abdomen.

This is where yoga becomes powerful.

It does not fight the body but re-educates it.

Today, let me share three simple yet highly result-oriented asanas that work directly on your core, digestion, posture, and metabolism.

1. Navasana (Boat Pose)

Do you also dream of flaunting your abs in a cropped top or fitted tee?

Do you aspire to have a flat stomach?

Then stop crunching mindlessly. Try the Navasana.

How to do it

Sit down with your legs extended.

Lean back slightly. Keep your spine straight.

Slowly lift your legs off the floor.

Extend your arms forward, parallel to the ground.

Balance on your sitting bones.

Hold this pose for 15 to 30 seconds. Rest and repeat.

Benefits

Navasana ignites your core like nothing else.

It burns deep abdominal fat.

It strengthens digestive fire (agni), preventing bloating and sluggishness.

It boosts confidence.

If done perfectly, Navasana is a total-body transformer.

2. Phalankasana (Plank Pose)

If there is one pose that teaches discipline, strength and inner fire, it is Phalankasana.

It looks simple but don't be fooled; this asana works deeper.

How to do it

Begin in a tabletop position (neutral on fours pose) on your mat.

Slowly move both legs back, stretching as much you can while keeping your toes tucked in.

Place your palms directly under your shoulders. Keep your hands straight.

Engage your core by drawing your navel gently inward.

Keep your body in one straight line from head to heels.

Avoid sagging hips or lifting them too high.

Breathe normally and hold for 20 to 60 seconds, based on your capacity.

Release gently and relax.

Benefits

This pose strengthens deep abdominal muscles (especially transverse abdominis)

It boosts metabolism and fat-burning efficiency.

The plank pose improves posture, reducing belly protrusion.

It builds your willpower and mental stability.

It activates digestive fire (agni).

The plank pose doesn't just burn calories, it teaches the body to hold itself correctly. When the core wakes up, the belly naturally starts flattening.

3. Parvatasana (Mountain Pose)

Parvatasana is often underestimated because it looks so simple.

But this gentle inverted pose has a profound impact on digestion, stress and abdominal tone.

How to do it

Start in a kneeling position.

Place your palms ahead on the floor. You may also interlock your fingers for variation.

Now lift your hips upward, straightening your arms and legs as much as you are comfortable.

Let your head drop between your arms.

Press your toes gently towards the floor.

Keep the spine long and breath slow and deep.

Hold for 30 to 90 seconds without strain.

Benefits

Improves digestion and reduces bloating

Relieves stress stored in the abdomen

Stimulates abdominal organs

Lengthens and tones the waistline

Calms the nervous system, reducing stress-fat cycles

Parvatasana works subtly. By calming the mind and massaging the digestive organs, it addresses the root cause of belly fat -- not just the symptoms.

If you want to lose belly fat, practise these three asanas daily even if it is for only for five to 10 minutes.

Combine them with mindful breathing and reduced stress.

Remember, yoga is not about forcing fat to leave; it's about creating an environment where fat no longer needs to stay.

Your belly is not your enemy. It is a message. Listen to it and let yoga do the rest.

