'Yoga works not just on the body but also on the mind, helping to calm stress which is one of the main reasons for fluctuating blood pressure,' says rediffGURU Pushpa R.

Are you considering learning yoga?

Can yoga cure your tennis elbow?

What yoga asanas control hypertension naturally?

rediffGURU Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, suggests how yoga can help you lead a healthy life.

Anonymous: I am a 47-year-old working professional recently diagnosed with high blood pressure and mild anxiety.

Despite being on medication, my readings fluctuate during stressful days.

Can you suggest yoga asanas that are safe and effective for controlling hypertension naturally, especially for beginners like me?

High blood pressure and anxiety are common in today's busy lifestyle.

Yoga can be a very safe and natural support to your medical treatment.

Since you are a beginner, it's important to start gently and avoid very difficult postures.

Yoga works not just on the body but also on the mind, helping to calm stress which is one of the main reasons for fluctuating blood pressure.

Some safe and effective yoga asanas for you are:

Shavasana (Corpse Pose): Helps in deep relaxation and reduces stress. Vajrasana (Diamond Pose): Improves digestion and supports calm breathing. Balasana (Child’s Pose): Very soothing, helps relax the mind and body. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose): Good for mild heart opening, improves circulation. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend): Helps calm the nervous system.

Along with these, deep breathing practices like Anulom Vilom (alternate nostril breathing) and simple belly breathing are very helpful.

However, avoid fast or forceful breathing techniques as they may increase pressure.

Since you are already on medication, I strongly suggest you learn under the guidance of a qualified yoga coach. Practising on your own may lead to wrong postures or breathing which can affect your health.

Deoki: I have lumbar canal stenosis.

My left leg becomes weak. I have to limp while walking.

Which yoga asanas will be helpful for me?

Lumbar canal stenosis can cause pressure on the nerves, leading to weakness in the legs and difficulty while walking.

Yoga can help but it must be done very gently and carefully to avoid any strain on your spine.

Here's a list of helpful yoga asanas for lumbar canal stenosis

Tadasana (Mountain Pose) -- Improves posture and strengthens the spine.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose) -- Strengthens the lower back with support.

Supta Padangusthasana (Reclining Hand to Big Toe Pose) -- Stretches the legs without putting pressure on the spine.

Makarasana (Crocodile Pose) -- Relaxes the lower back and reduces tension.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose, very gentle) -- Helps open up the spine if done lightly.

Important pointers

Always keep movements slow and controlled.

Avoid deep forward bends and sudden twists.

Yogesh: What pranayams can help me heal from tennis elbow?

I regularly perform four pranayams of 8 minutes each -- Kapalbhati; Kumbhakam; Anulom Vilom and Bhramri.

I do brisk walking every day for 30 minutes.

Is that OK for me or do I need to increase?

I'm 49 years with no medical problems.

It's wonderful to know that you are consistent with pranayama and walking.

Your routine is already very good for maintaining overall health, especially at 49.

Since you have no major medical conditions and are practising regularly, it seems you're on the right path.

Regarding tennis elbow, it is caused by the overuse of forearm muscles. While pranayama won't directly treat the elbow, it reduces inflammation, stress and improves circulation, which helps in healing.

There are no specific pranayamas just for tennis elbow but the ones you are doing are quite effective in supporting your healing naturally.

This is your current routine:

Kapalbhati (8 minutes): Energising and good for metabolism.

Kumbhakam (8 minutes): Helps in breath control and mental focus.

Anulom Vilom (8 minutes): Balances your nervous system.

Bhramari (8 minutes): Deeply calming.

Brisk walk (30 minutes): Excellent for heart and joint health.

It is balanced and sufficient.

You don't need to increase anything unless you feel mentally or physically low.

For your elbow, consider gentle wrist and forearm stretches. Consult a physiotherapist if the pain persists.

Keep up your regular practice under guidance if needed and always listen to your body.

