Want To Try Out Priyanka's Make Up?

Is makeup for YOU?

For those of you who wonder if you should wear any makeup beyond a kohl pencil:

A. It lends you plenty of confidence.

B. The right makeup and face creams protect your skin.

C. It's loads of fun.

D. All makeup doesn't have to be heavily potoed/layered on stuff or even noticeable -- the goal is enhancement, sometimes just discreet enhancement.

If there's anyone who knows how to play around with war paint best, it's Priyanka Chopra -- she's a Doyen of Maquillage.

A key makeup session and Malti Marie's first birthday were the highlights of Priyanka's weekend.

The movie star was in London having fun 'playing dress up' when she collaborated with cosmetics giant Max Factor in bringing a beauty collection to life.

From design, product development, to the naming of the shades, the packaging and even the advertising campaign, Priyanka was involved in every stage.

She mucked about with different looks. Do browse the snapshots of her efforts and see how you can become Priyanka for a day.

IMAGE: It's a soft, neutral look, although there can never be anything neutral about colourful, colourful Priyanka.

There's other fairy dust in play -- frosty gold lipstick and starry midnight eyeshadow.

She lets her nails do the jabbering in the unusual shades of vanilla and blue.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: She blooms here and not because of the makeup.

Ready to experiment with Priyanka's lipstick? It's a mix of Golden Dust and Cafe Latte.

IMAGE: When you have sensuous lips like Priyanka, first all shop for a range a lipsticks, because it's your most important piece of makeup.

Secondly, choose hues that plump up those lips even further, without over-emphasising them, like mauve or delicate pink.

She's also painted her eyes in orange and peach shimmer.

IMAGE: Nails and eye shadow ka khel: Credit for Priyanka's zig-zag nail art goes to two dudes -- Radiant Rose and Bold Rosewood.

Makeup is an art as complex as anything Picasso produced.

IMAGE: Make all your Bollywood dreams come true in a deep red lipstick.

Gold shimmer and matte eyes complete the Priyanka Chopra Rocking Makeup In London portrait.