What Celebs REALLY LOOK LIKE Without Make-Up

Ever wondered what your favourite celebs look like when they are not dolled up?

Are they just as pretty without their make-up?

Let's find out.

Please click on the pix for a closer look at these natural beauties.

IMAGE: A fresh-faced Samantha in the lap of nature.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday happily ignores the make-up.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Kajal A Kitchlu revels in her mummy glow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

IMAGE: Is Rashmika Mandanna surprised at how pretty she looks?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi knows her infectious smile is all the make-up she needs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Pallavi/Instagram

IMAGE: Tamannah Bhatia's stunning complexion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannah Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor's blissful no make-up day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: 'Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind,' Trisha Krishnan writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna lets the light play with her bare skin.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez proves you don't need filters and retouched pictures to look fabulous.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram