News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What Celebs REALLY LOOK LIKE Without Make-Up

What Celebs REALLY LOOK LIKE Without Make-Up

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: June 23, 2022 13:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ever wondered what your favourite celebs look like when they are not dolled up?

Are they just as pretty without their make-up?

Let's find out.

Please click on the pix for a closer look at these natural beauties.

IMAGE: A fresh-faced Samantha in the lap of nature. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday happily ignores the make-up. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kajal A Kitchlu revels in her mummy glow.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Is Rashmika Mandanna surprised at how pretty she looks?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi knows her infectious smile is all the make-up she needs. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Pallavi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tamannah Bhatia's stunning complexion. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannah Bhatia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor's blissful no make-up day.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind,' Trisha Krishnan writes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna lets the light play with her bare skin.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez proves you don't need filters and retouched pictures to look fabulous.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

 

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Funky, Gorgeous Gowns!
Funky, Gorgeous Gowns!
Stunningly Stylish Anchal!
Stunningly Stylish Anchal!
Sara Or Janhvi: Whose Gown Do You Like?
Sara Or Janhvi: Whose Gown Do You Like?
Have you seen a Blue Tiger?
Have you seen a Blue Tiger?
In show of strength, Shinde flaunts 42 MLAs in Assam
In show of strength, Shinde flaunts 42 MLAs in Assam
2 Muslim girl students issued NOC, TC to 1 in K'taka
2 Muslim girl students issued NOC, TC to 1 in K'taka
This CEO Built LGBTQ Friendly Workplace
This CEO Built LGBTQ Friendly Workplace

More like this

Erika's A Beach Babe At Heart!

Erika's A Beach Babe At Heart!

When Shehnaaz Looked WOW!

When Shehnaaz Looked WOW!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances