What Celebs REALLY LOOK LIKE Without Make-Up

Ever wondered what your favourite celebs look like when they are not dolled up?
Are they just as pretty without their make-up?
Let's find out.
Please click on the pix for a closer look at these natural beauties.
IMAGE: A fresh-faced Samantha in the lap of nature.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram
IMAGE: Ananya Panday happily ignores the make-up.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
IMAGE: Kajal A Kitchlu revels in her mummy glow.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram
IMAGE: Is Rashmika Mandanna surprised at how pretty she looks?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Sai Pallavi knows her infectious smile is all the make-up she needs.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Pallavi/Instagram
IMAGE: Tamannah Bhatia's stunning complexion.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannah Bhatia/Instagram
IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor's blissful no make-up day.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: 'Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind,' Trisha Krishnan writes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram
IMAGE: Raashii Khanna lets the light play with her bare skin.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez proves you don't need filters and retouched pictures to look fabulous.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram