Say Hello to Priyanka-Nick's Baby

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra gave the world a glimpse of her baby girl for the first time on Mother's Day.

Holding Malti Marie Chopra Jonas close to her chest, with daddy Nick Jonas looking lovingly at her, PeeCee shared her experience and wrote from the heart.

'On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,' Priyanka writes.

'After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.

'We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way.

'Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.

'Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you.

'Also.. there is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you'.

PeeCee's post got her a lot of love from Bollywood's other mamas, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Preity Zinta, as well as Sania Mirza, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor and Masaba Gupta.

Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra showered love on the mother-daughter and wrote, 'Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi - I saw a soldier in the hospital - You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn't even know it! Chalo now time to start spoiling her.'