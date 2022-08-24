Makeup Tips To Look Like A Star

IMAGE: Opt for nude shades and blush makeup to keep a natural look and highlight your best features. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Makeup trends keep changing every season.

Be it any occasion, the right amount of makeup can easily brighten up your face and the outfit you are wearing.

If you look at some of the top models and showbiz celebrities, you'll notice how young women are now embracing minimal makeup yet making a statement with a hint of shimmer and kohl.

Nude shades. Blush highlights and bright lips are now in vogue.

Ahead of the festive season, Priya Surekha, creative makeup expert at Enrich Beauty, shows you how to experiment with your makeup to create a stunning new look in minutes.