Rediff.com  » Getahead » Luscious Looks From London

Luscious Looks From London

By REDIFF STYLE
December 07, 2022 16:24 IST
Phenomenal gowns from the British Fashion Awards 2022 in London:

 

IMAGE: Model Irina Shayk lends her name to an intriguing fashion concept: The dress-gown, with its flared ruffle (peplum) waistline, is made from recycled plastic bottle sequins.
It belongs to H & M's brand-new Metaverse rentable collection.All Photographs: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Olivia Arben is smothered in Christmas (or Coke) red, except, critically, around her midriff.

 

IMAGE: Jourdan Dunn leaves little to the imagination and a lot on the carpet.

 

IMAGE: Twinkling Naomi Campbell.

 

IMAGE: Is this bridal or funereal? In layers and layers of gauze Erin O'Connor looks like a butterfly who has just emerged from a pupa.

 

IMAGE: Platinum Empress: The metallic hair and metallic neck piece create a symphony with Neelam Gill's silvery outfit.

 

IMAGE: The beaut of a gown Poppy Delevingne wore gets our vote. Isn't it timelessly classy?

 

IMAGE: Ashley Graham's jumped-out-of-the-bed-with-the-bedclothes flowy gown has a whole lot of character.

 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF STYLE
