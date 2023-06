Check out Barbie's iconic Dreamhouse, which is making a return in real life with a three-story lookalike mansion that mirrors the set of Warner Bros' upcoming Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

The Barbie Dreamhouse in Malibu, California, is available to rent on Airbnb, though it is currently not taking bookings.

IMAGE: Barbie's iconic Malibu Dreamhouse. All photographs: Mike Blake/Reuters

IMAGE: Ken's wardrobe.

IMAGE: Ken's bedroom.

IMAGE: The roller skating rink with disco bar.

IMAGE: Ken's guitar if you want to strum a tune or two.

IMAGE: An infinity pool to cool off in the Malibu summer.

IMAGE: Want to sunbathe and get a Hollywood tan?

IMAGE: A basketball court.

IMAGE: A table tennis table too.

IMAGE: Want to ride a horse?

