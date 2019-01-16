In Pics: What the original Barbie dolls looked like

January 16, 2019 15:30 IST

As Barbie is set to turn 60 on March 9, we take a trip down memory lane and look at some interesting creations.

>> The original Barbie

IMAGE: The originally designed Barbie doll from 1959 on display with many of the versions released over the years to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Barbie's release . Photograph: Chip East/Reuters

>> The creator

IMAGE: Late Ruth Handler, the creator of Barbie, holding a Barbie doll created for the 40th anniversary party. Photograph: J eff Christensen/Reuters

>> 50th anniversary Barbie doll

IMAGE: The 50th anniversary Barbie doll, dressed in gold . Photograph: Chip East/Reuters

>>The 60s Barbie

IMAGE: Barbie dolls from the 60s pictured in Duesseldorf February 3, 2009. Photograph: Ina Fassbender/Reuters

IMAGE: The time when see-through raincoats were trending! This Barbie doll from the 60s seems to have her fashion game on! Photograph: Ina Fassbender/Reuters

>> The 50s Barbie

IMAGE: Bob cut with fringes, a tweed skirt, blue eyes and red lips...meet the Barbie from the 50s. Photograph: Ina Fassbender/Reuters

IMAGE: A Barbie doll couple from the 60s with an office dress . Photograph: Ina Fassbender/Reuters

>> Dream of Jeannie

IMAGE: Remember Jeannie, the animated series from the 70s? This doll is inspired by her. Photograph: Ina Fassbender/Reuters

>>> Five generations of Barbie

IMAGE: (Left to right) Barbie dolls from the 50s, 60s, 90s, 70s and 80s pictured together . Photograph: Ina Fassbender/Reuters

>> The Angela Merkel Barbie doll

This doll served as a role model to girls across the world. Photograph: Christian Charisius/Reuters

>> Chinese Empress Barbie

IMAGE: To celebrate the Handover of Hong Kong to Chinese sovereignty, this 'Chinese Empress Barbie - Hong Kong 1997 Commemorative Edition' went on sale at a Hong Kong toy store in 1997 . Photograph: Jason Reed/Reuters

>> Golden Barbie

IMAGE: A Barbie doll clothed in a genuine gold dress . The dress was created by Bernhard Meister, chief designer for German jeweller Christ, and included 35 diamonds and white gold. Photograph: Peter Mueller/Instagram

>> When Barbie turned 35

An extra large and colourfully dressed Barbie doll, designed by Adel Roostin, at the Martin Gropius exhibition hall. The exhibition, held on January 27, 1994, showcased 350 Barbie exhibits from 132 artists and designers. It was held in honour of the 35th birthday of the Barbie doll . Photograph: Lutz Schmidt/Reuters

The Paris Wax Museum Grevin celebrated 35 years of the Barbie doll, dressed by Italian designer Gianfranco Ferre for Dior. The doll was photographed near a wax figure of French President Francois Mitterrand . Photograph: Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

>> The Ibtihaj Muhammad Barbie

IMAGE: Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad holds a Barbie doll made in her likeness as she attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards . Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

>> The Donatella Versace Barbie

IMAGE: A Barbie Doll wearing a limited edition dress designed by an Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace . Photograph: Oleg Popov/Instagram

>> The Bavarian Barbie

IMAGE: A Barbie doll dressed in a traditional Bavarian 'Dirndl' is pictured in the Hacker Oktoberfest beer tent in Munich. Photograph: Alexandra Winkler/Reuters

>> The Olympic Fan Barbie