Would You Live In Barbie's World?

What would a little girl love more than to be able to have fun in a life-sized Barbie doll house?
Beginning July 22, that's what the visitors to the World Of Barbie interactive exhibit, an installation of life-sized Barbie locations that's come up at Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, are able to do.
IMAGE: Included in the World of Barbie, which spans a massive 30,000 square feet, is this lovely display of Barbie dolls from across six decades.
All photographs: Carlos Osorio/Reuters
IMAGE: What else can you do there? Well, you could hop onto the Barbie Interstellar Airways for a shuttle ride to the stars.
IMAGE: Or create your own TV show at the Barbie TV Centre.
IMAGE: Or get ready for a fashion show before you walked the pink carpet at the Fashion Runway.
IMAGE: Check out these gorgeous Barbie cars and Barbie's various dream houses.
IMAGE: Amal Mohamed and her daughter Zoya Abdulle are at the Music Production Studio, where they are singing karaoke.
IMAGE: Visit Malibu, one of Barbie's favourite locations, where you can do some rock climbing.
IMAGE: Or have fun in the ball pit.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com