Would You Live In Barbie's World?

What would a little girl love more than to be able to have fun in a life-sized Barbie doll house?

Beginning July 22, that's what the visitors to the World Of Barbie interactive exhibit, an installation of life-sized Barbie locations that's come up at Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, are able to do.

IMAGE: Included in the World of Barbie, which spans a massive 30,000 square feet, is this lovely display of Barbie dolls from across six decades.

All photographs: Carlos Osorio/Reuters

IMAGE: What else can you do there? Well, you could hop onto the Barbie Interstellar Airways for a shuttle ride to the stars.

IMAGE: Or create your own TV show at the Barbie TV Centre.

IMAGE: Or get ready for a fashion show before you walked the pink carpet at the Fashion Runway.

IMAGE: Check out these gorgeous Barbie cars and Barbie's various dream houses.

IMAGE: Amal Mohamed and her daughter Zoya Abdulle are at the Music Production Studio, where they are singing karaoke.

IMAGE: Visit Malibu, one of Barbie's favourite locations, where you can do some rock climbing.

IMAGE: Or have fun in the ball pit.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com