Rediff.com  » Getahead » Barbie Goes Desi With Jhumkas, Bangles

Barbie Goes Desi With Jhumkas, Bangles

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 11, 2022 17:00 IST
IMAGE: Deepica Mutyala can't believe it took 32 years to see this as an adult.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Deepica Mutyala/Instagram

Everyone's favourite doll Barbie is set to have a desi avatar.

Indian-origin beauty influencer Deepica Mutyala took to Instagram to post pics of the latest Barbie with warm brown skin, big eyes, bold brows and Western clothes.

Dressed in a red power suit, accessorised with gold jhumkas and bangles, the desi Barbie looks ready to take on the world.

'Meet 2022's Barbie,' wrote Deepica, founder and CEO of beauty brand Live Tinted. 'She breaks cultural barriers; aims high with intention. Leads with empathy and kindness.

'A fearless go-getter with a deep desire to make an impact in the world. She's a CEO. This is the new Barbie.'

Deepica, who had introduced the doll on her social media account in March, has collaborated with Mattel Inc to create the one-of-a-kind doll -- an international, forward-looking desi.

IMAGE: Deepica's brand also launched a limited edition lipstick similar to the one the doll is wearing.

'It was so important to me for young girls out there to see a South Asian American Barbie, paving her own path and turning her dreams into a reality by unapologetically being herself,' explains Deepica citing that this could be 'the next step towards creating a more inclusive world for the next generation.'

Indians, who have grown up possessing dolls with blonde or brunette locks and Caucasian features or over ethnic traditional Indian versions, were delighted to see pics of the desi Barbie.

'Finally a Barbie that looks like me. Now I can call young brown girls Barbie,' posted an Instagram user.

'This is amazing,' shared another user. 'I'd have loved a Barbie like this while growing up.'

'My Barbie dreams,' added another user, 'have been fulfilled in all ways I ever imagined.'

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
