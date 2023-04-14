Want To Visit The World Of Barbie?

Glimpses of The World Of Barbie in Santa Monica, California.

Along with Barbie miniatures, The World Of Barbie has an immersive experience exhibit where one can play and interact with a life-size Barbie Dreamhouse, Barbie Camper Van, Barbie Interstellar Airways shuttle, Barbie Music Studio and many more.

IMAGE: Barbie dolls on display at the World Of Barbie. All photographs: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

IMAGE: Take a look at fashionable Barbies.

IMAGE: Adults and kids experience the Barbie laboratory.

IMAGE: Inside the Barbie Interstellar Airways shuttle.

IMAGE: Daria Maksimova, designer of the World Of Barbie, takes an interstellar trip.

IMAGE: A selfie is a must on Barbie boulevard.

IMAGE: Take a ride in the Barbie Camper Van.

IMAGE: Get a tan at the beach.

IMAGE: Barbie shoes to choose from.

IMAGE: A visitor at the World Of Barbie.

IMAGE: Take a dip in the pool.

IMAGE: Or just play Barbie.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com