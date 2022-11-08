News
Urvashi is Oh-So-Glamorous In-Flight

By Rediff Get Ahead
November 08, 2022 12:33 IST
The airport and airplanes are just another runway for former Miss Diva Universe 2015 Urvashi Rautela.

Extra-sparkly, high-voltage clothes.

Exotically pink lips.

Wildly-coloured, almost foppish footwear.

Denim jeans so distressed they weep.

Jazzy-snazzy tops and lavish co-ord sets.

Not for the faint-hearted, her in-flight style is everything but practical. Urvashi carries off attire on her journeys that you and I would never ever dream of choosing

It speaks volumes and volumes of her commitment to over-the-top fashion.

IMAGE: A look for maximalists, Urvashi celebrates life with all the glitter.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Zowie! That shade of green, the satin and fur.

IMAGE: Urvashi makes great scenery for those of us trudging to the back of the plane on our way to our cramped economy seats.
Wonder how she manages the long walks to the gates in heels like these orange babies.

 

IMAGE: The all-grey silky jumpsuit is super elegant wear for the fancy seats. So is the copper handbag.

 

IMAGE: Like her rapper style for 33,000 feet?

 

IMAGE: Nothing outside your plane window can compete with Urvashi's captivating outfit.
We can't help but wonder if the drink in her hand has been coordinated with her clothes?

 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
