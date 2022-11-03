Sweet, Simple Samyuktha

Samyuktha Menon calls herself a #samonista

The popular actor has been cast in big-ticket films like the Prithviraj-starrer Kaduva, Dhanush's Vaathi/Sir and Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak.

She won the Kerala Film Critics Award's Best Actress honour in 2021 for her performance in Vellam and Aanum Pennum.

One of the more sharply dressed celebs in the South film industry, 1.8 million followers on Instagram rah-rah her sartorial tastes.

IMAGE: Halloween colours she calls them. The oversized T-shirt, black stockings and boots do well together.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Samyuktha/Instagram

IMAGE: A gulabi flower against the lush green: Samyuktha's dress underlines the infinite power of a floral maxi.

IMAGE: Simple chic at home.

IMAGE: Has Chidambaram seen a more gorgeous beauty?

IMAGE: Carefree. Effortless. Charming. No wonder her Insta fans go gaga over Samyuktha.

And it's absolutely okay to repeat the flip-flops.

IMAGE: Cool girls are all about sunny, cheerful cotton saris. She styles it with a red blouse.

IMAGE: She swaps bold colours for the classic black-and-denim combo and funky aviators.

IMAGE: A frilly top, red nails and red lipstick ensure Samyuktha steals all the attention, even in jeans.