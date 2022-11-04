News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What's Common Between Huma And Sona?

What's Common Between Huma And Sona?

By Rediff Get Ahead
November 04, 2022 15:44 IST
A Bollywood comedy, Double XL explores the unfair challenges faced by two plus-sized women Saira Khanna (Sonakshi Sinha) and Rajshree Trivedi (Huma Qureshi).

Smartly casting Sonakshi and Huma in the lead roles was a case of a screen story mildly imitating real life.

It may appear that the actresses don't have much in common at first glance. Yet, there are quite a few similarities one just can't ignore.

Sonakshi was often body-shamed in college. Huma, through her 10-year film career, was constantly reminded that she didn't fit into the quintessential heroine mold, because of her five odd kilos extra.

When it comes to fashion too, they tend to tread somewhat identical paths or rather blaze new trails. They are never afraid. They make adventurous wardrobe choices, and believe in smashing the rules.

A look at the many times, their fashion chops seemed to be in sync...

IMAGE: Sonakshi and Huma staying faithful to the good ol' beanie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The wonders that white can bring about.
Their jewellery throws in further excitement -- ginormous jhumkaS for Sonakshi and a chunky rhinestone necklace for Huma.
Photographs: (left to right) Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Kind courtesy Aachal Sanyal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Both ladies are proud of their silhouettes and scorch the place down with red hot looks -- Sonakshi in a delcious high-slit red gown and Huma in an abs-bare lehenga ensemble.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com 

 

IMAGE: Shorts, sneakers and lovely legs.
Photographs: (left to right) Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram and Huma Qureshi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Yellow has its uses. Sonakshi chooses the colour sparingly in this shot. Huma goes for the jugular in a jacket dress in shades of lilac and honey.
Photographs: (left to right) Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram and Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

