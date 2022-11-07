Pragya's Saucy Vacay Fashion

Key holiday activities:

A. Soak in the sights.

B. Get some sun.

C. Discover new cuisine and wines/cocktails.

Last, but not least D. Click Pictures In Immaculate Vacation Ensembles.

If you're one of those who finds figuring out vacation clothes tough, check out how Pragya Jaiswal does it.

The model and actress wooed her 2.2 million social media followers with her 'desi pataka' attire during the festival days.

As the cold season approaches, she's all set to remind fans on how to look their best while travelling to sunnier lands.

IMAGE: A frock that's lovely for the beach or roaming in the sun...

Popping in your suitcase a white or any neutral coloured dress that can be layered is a must -- it's versatile, simple and goes well with sneakers.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

IMAGE: Madrid Senorita: Stylish arrival in Spain in a cropped denim bustier, wraparound denim skirt and sneakers.

IMAGE: Visiting one of the most famous look-out/selfie points in the world -- next to the Greek Orthodox Church, at Oia village in Santorini, cannot be missed. Pragya has tantalising Aroka co-ords for the occasion.

And she never travels without her shades.

IMAGE: She spills the sass in an Emblaze scarlet cutout maxi dress in Seville. Watch out for the bulls, lady.

IMAGE: Pragya comes across as wistful and dreamy against the setting sun over the Danube in Budapest, Hungary, in this pretty costume.

IMAGE: Looking as good to eat as a slice of lemon meringue pie...