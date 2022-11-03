Bigg Boss 16 Nimrit's Mast Style Moments

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has amassed a horde of Nimritians outside the Bigg Boss 16 house, who delight in her spunky yet mast way of dressing

The television actress, who we saw till recently in Choti Sarrdaarni, is also a lawyer and mental health advocate. She lives in Mumbai with her 'little boy', a beagle and sometimes twins her clothes with him (aww).

IMAGE: Taking over Times Square, New York, in a cutout dress in a pool-blue hue.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia/Instagram

IMAGE: Bad ass in DC: On a visit to the US capital, Nimrit opts for a 'red hair, no care' faux leather look.

IMAGE: Busy, busy... Many prints and many pops of colour. But Nimrit pulls it off.

IMAGE: Lawyerly in rich autumn-coloured velvet. Her Dubai hols outfit can take her from the boardroom to dance club in no time at all.

IMAGE: Sun-kissed Nimrit in denim.

IMAGE: In her braids, pink anarkali with gold work, she is the sweet Punjabi girl next door all over again.

IMAGE: Those green feather cuffs are all Nimrit needed to take a black-and-white get-up to another realm.

Lovin' the see-through emerald purse.

IMAGE: Manhattan approves, Nimrit: A fringe jacket over a black mini.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Feature presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com