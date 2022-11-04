Picture-Perfect Janhvi, Graceful Kriti

Dazzling Diwali Days have departed and the year is slowly ebbing away.
The fashion season, however, is in a continuous loop. Parties and the fashion parade in B-Town will march on into 2023.
Browse through a few superb celeb poses from the last few days, post one festive interlude and pre another.
IMAGE: Sparkling star power: Saris have an unfathomably dual quality about them -- they make women look both seductive and modest in one go. The fabric of Janhvi Kapoor's Itrh sari displays her curves so very artfully.
Her sole accessory -- circular diamond earrings.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol/Instagram
IMAGE: Aahana Kumra is the stuff of poetry -- lyrical Elizabethan ballads maybe? -- as she twirls in a delicate dress of swirling lace pinwheels, matched with fire engine red platform heels.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Zabella/Instagram
IMAGE: The glorious jewelled rusts and siennas do wonderful things for Barkha Singh.
Glossy pink make up and crystal drop earrings bring in more spice.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram and Payal Keyal/Instagram
IMAGE: Touch of sky: Kriti Sanon in her chiffon sari for the release of Thumkeshwari from Bhediya is reminiscent of Sridevi's look in Mr India.
The matching bindi is on point.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram
IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar's garb is in joyous harmony with the rich historical backdrop of the sandstone Darwaza-i-Rauza within the Taj Mahal complex in Agra.
A desi diva in a printed Drishti & Zahabia sharara, she soaks in her 'wonder-ful morning' at the monument.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Drishti & Zahabia/Instagram
IMAGE: The black and white chair, coincidentally, or not so coincidentally, plays up the magnetism of Rakul Singh and her bubblegum pink high-slit dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Eurumme X Flirtatious/Instagram