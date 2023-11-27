Meet Taapsee's Puchi

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shagun Pannu/Instagram
With a pretty face like that, Shagun Pannu deserves to be in movies.
As she goes through life 'one wave at a time', she loves to colour bomb the streets of Toronto and walk into the woods in Vancouver in a pretty, neutral palette.
'Nobody understands my humour the way you do,' she posts, hinting at her BFF, elder sister and 'pyari' Taapsee.
A 2006 Miss India finalist, Shagun, who is fondly called Puchi, is the Dunki actress's 'silver lining'.
The Pannu sisters are travel buddies -- they like explore different countries; they particularly like to go diving together, among other things -- and still get excited about dressing up like kaju katlis on Diwali.
IMAGE: The sisters get knitted up to celebrate 'Happy Taapsee Day'.
IMAGE: Shagun makes a case for an unlikely hero, grey.
IMAGE: Cuteness overload, she brightens up the streets of Toronto.
What we love most? Those funky socks.
IMAGE: Beverly Hills gets a closer look at Shagun's denim-on-denim separates.
IMAGE: Akhiyon se goli maare... Though she is wearing pristine white, Shagun is definitely guilty as charged.
IMAGE: Like regular siblings, these sisters exchange clothes as well.
Taapsee is wearing the same white dress Shagun wore in the pic above.
IMAGE: 'Easy Sunday mornings' are about fitted denims and cropped sweatshirts.
IMAGE: The Pannu sisters are sartorially always on point.
Shagun and her boots are a love story waiting to be told and she is forever in a 'New York state of mind'.
IMAGE: A chocolate dream in a brown top, she shows you how to glam up for a coffee date.
IMAGE: Her burst of orange energy in South Beach, Miami, is all one needs to be smitten by the colour.