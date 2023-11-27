News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Meet Taapsee's Puchi

Meet Taapsee's Puchi

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: November 27, 2023 11:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shagun Pannu/Instagram

With a pretty face like that, Shagun Pannu deserves to be in movies. 

As she goes through life 'one wave at a time', she loves to colour bomb the streets of Toronto and walk into the woods in Vancouver in a pretty, neutral palette.

'Nobody understands my humour the way you do,' she posts, hinting at her BFF, elder sister and 'pyari' Taapsee

A 2006 Miss India finalist, Shagun, who is fondly called Puchi, is the Dunki actress's 'silver lining'. 

The Pannu sisters are travel buddies -- they like explore different countries; they particularly like to go diving together, among other things -- and still get excited about dressing up like kaju katlis on Diwali.

IMAGE: The sisters get knitted up to celebrate 'Happy Taapsee Day'.

 

IMAGE: Shagun makes a case for an unlikely hero, grey. 

 

IMAGE: Cuteness overload, she brightens up the streets of Toronto.
What we love most? Those funky socks. 

 

IMAGE: Beverly Hills gets a closer look at Shagun's denim-on-denim separates. 

 

IMAGE: Akhiyon se goli maare... Though she is wearing pristine white, Shagun is definitely guilty as charged. 

 

IMAGE: Like regular siblings, these sisters exchange clothes as well.
Taapsee is wearing the same white dress Shagun wore in the pic above.

 

IMAGE: 'Easy Sunday mornings' are about fitted denims and cropped sweatshirts. 

 

IMAGE: The Pannu sisters are sartorially always on point. 
Shagun and her boots are a love story waiting to be told and she is forever in a 'New York state of mind'.   

  

IMAGE: A chocolate dream in a brown top, she shows you how to glam up for a coffee date. 

 

IMAGE: Her burst of orange energy in South Beach, Miami, is all one needs to be smitten by the colour.  

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Ravishing Khushalii!
Ravishing Khushalii!
Nyla Usha: Is She Kerala's Hottest RJ?
Nyla Usha: Is She Kerala's Hottest RJ?
Malavika Is Crazy About...
Malavika Is Crazy About...
Laptop, tablet imports surge 42% amid licensing fears
Laptop, tablet imports surge 42% amid licensing fears
EC asks T'gana govt to halt aid to farmers amid poll
EC asks T'gana govt to halt aid to farmers amid poll
3 Palestinian students shot in US
3 Palestinian students shot in US
'Family Life Is As Important As Work Life'
'Family Life Is As Important As Work Life'

More like this

What Jacqueline Absolutely Loves...

What Jacqueline Absolutely Loves...

And That's Nimrat's Favourite!

And That's Nimrat's Favourite!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances