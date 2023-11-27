Meet Taapsee's Puchi

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shagun Pannu/Instagram

With a pretty face like that, Shagun Pannu deserves to be in movies.

As she goes through life 'one wave at a time', she loves to colour bomb the streets of Toronto and walk into the woods in Vancouver in a pretty, neutral palette.

'Nobody understands my humour the way you do,' she posts, hinting at her BFF, elder sister and 'pyari' Taapsee.

A 2006 Miss India finalist, Shagun, who is fondly called Puchi, is the Dunki actress's 'silver lining'.

The Pannu sisters are travel buddies -- they like explore different countries; they particularly like to go diving together, among other things -- and still get excited about dressing up like kaju katlis on Diwali.

IMAGE: The sisters get knitted up to celebrate 'Happy Taapsee Day'.

IMAGE: Shagun makes a case for an unlikely hero, grey.

IMAGE: Cuteness overload, she brightens up the streets of Toronto.

What we love most? Those funky socks.

IMAGE: Beverly Hills gets a closer look at Shagun's denim-on-denim separates.

IMAGE: Akhiyon se goli maare... Though she is wearing pristine white, Shagun is definitely guilty as charged.

IMAGE: Like regular siblings, these sisters exchange clothes as well.

Taapsee is wearing the same white dress Shagun wore in the pic above.

IMAGE: 'Easy Sunday mornings' are about fitted denims and cropped sweatshirts.



Shagun and her boots are a love story waiting to be told and she is forever in a 'New York state of mind'. IMAGE: The Pannu sisters are sartorially always on point.Shagun and her boots are a love story waiting to be told and she is forever in a 'New York state of mind'.

IMAGE: A chocolate dream in a brown top, she shows you how to glam up for a coffee date.

IMAGE: Her burst of orange energy in South Beach, Miami, is all one needs to be smitten by the colour.