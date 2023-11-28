Simply Beautiful, Rinku!

Jhimma's Rinku Rajguru would like to remind fans that there is beauty in simplicity.

She is a loyalist of clean aesthetics and saris are the backbone of her wardrobe.

As opposed to the roles she chooses, it's hard to find something larger-than-life, daring or over-the-top in the Sairat actor's fashion choices.

Rinku prefers to steer away from the spotlight; flashy, attention-grabbing silhouettes are not a part of her fashion treasure trove.

Elegance rules supreme in her closet.

IMAGE: 'Keep it simple,' she captions this pic.

Actor Swapnil Joshi is quick to add: 'And classy!'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Rinku Rajguru/Instagram

IMAGE: Introduce cheer into your life with this gorgeous yellow sari.

Extra cool points for the green bangles, pearl choker and gajra of white flowers.

IMAGE: Ubuttoned shirts worn with a ganji and a cool cup of coffee...

IMAGE: When you wear one versatile piece of clothing (a white shirt) with another (black trousers), you can do no wrong.

IMAGE: Who needs designer clothes to make a memorable statement when your sundar muskaan is handy?

IMAGE: This picture, clicked by her aai (mother), makes fans say 'tu nathni madhe khup chan diste'.

Blue is the new pink and Rinku combines the two to switch things up.



