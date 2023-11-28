News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Simply Beautiful, Rinku!

Simply Beautiful, Rinku!

By REDIFF STYLE
November 28, 2023 12:12 IST
Jhimma's Rinku Rajguru would like to remind fans that there is beauty in simplicity. 

She is a loyalist of clean aesthetics and saris are the backbone of her wardrobe. 

As opposed to the roles she chooses, it's hard to find something larger-than-life, daring or over-the-top in the Sairat actor's fashion choices. 

Rinku prefers to steer away from the spotlight; flashy, attention-grabbing silhouettes are not a part of her fashion treasure trove. 

Elegance rules supreme in her closet.  

IMAGE: 'Keep it simple,' she captions this pic.
Actor Swapnil Joshi is quick to add: 'And classy!'  
Photographs: Kind courtesy Rinku Rajguru/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Introduce cheer into your life with this gorgeous yellow sari. 
Extra cool points for the green bangles, pearl choker and gajra of white flowers.  

 

IMAGE: Ubuttoned shirts worn with a ganji and a cool cup of coffee...

 

IMAGE: When you wear one versatile piece of clothing (a white shirt) with another (black trousers), you can do no wrong. 

 

IMAGE: Who needs designer clothes to make a memorable statement when your sundar muskaan is handy?

 

IMAGE: This picture, clicked by her aai (mother), makes fans say 'tu nathni madhe khup chan diste'.   
Blue is the new pink and Rinku combines the two to switch things up. 

REDIFF STYLE
