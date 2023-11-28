News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Is Sonakshi In The Mood For Shaadi?

Is Sonakshi In The Mood For Shaadi?

By REDIFF STYLE
November 28, 2023 10:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

When Sonakshi Sinha dresses for a wedding, it almost feels like it's her own shaadi.  

She pulls all stops and serves one lewk after another, promoting fans to ask the obvious question: 'When will you tie the knot?'

Breathtaking in red, phenomenal in turmeric yellow, simply stunning in a bright pink shade and on-trend with a floral blazer-shorts combo, the actress is literally a fashion gift that keeps giving.

IMAGE: Sona lends this flaming pink her own desi spin.

 

IMAGE: Then, she knocks your socks off in red. Laal chhadi maidaan khadi, kya khoob lagi indeed!
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Yellow is a must if you are attending a haldi ceremony. Sonakshi will get you obsessed with the eye-catching hue. Scroll down to see the entire look.

 

IMAGE: Doesn't she look like a perfect bridesmaid for a beach wedding in this pretty flowing number?

 

IMAGE: She continues the same theme and shows you exactly what you can wear if you are headed to a sandy-shored cocktail party.
Slip into a blazer set teamed with matching shorts and you'll be the very definition of sophisticated elegance.

 

IMAGE: When it's time for the reception, she'll show up in a stunning red, ready to party.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
What Jacqueline Absolutely Loves...
What Jacqueline Absolutely Loves...
And That's Nimrat's Favourite!
And That's Nimrat's Favourite!
Malavika Is Crazy About...
Malavika Is Crazy About...
India Inc net profit share in GDP now just shy of 5%
India Inc net profit share in GDP now just shy of 5%
India cooperating with US, but Canada...: Envoy
India cooperating with US, but Canada...: Envoy
Ranbir On Why His Film Is Called Animal
Ranbir On Why His Film Is Called Animal
Must See: Nature Like Never Before
Must See: Nature Like Never Before

More like this

Prasanna, Bahut Cute Ho Tum!

Prasanna, Bahut Cute Ho Tum!

Meet Taapsee's Puchi

Meet Taapsee's Puchi

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances