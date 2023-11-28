Is Sonakshi In The Mood For Shaadi?

When Sonakshi Sinha dresses for a wedding, it almost feels like it's her own shaadi.

She pulls all stops and serves one lewk after another, promoting fans to ask the obvious question: 'When will you tie the knot?'

Breathtaking in red, phenomenal in turmeric yellow, simply stunning in a bright pink shade and on-trend with a floral blazer-shorts combo, the actress is literally a fashion gift that keeps giving.

IMAGE: Sona lends this flaming pink her own desi spin.

IMAGE: Then, she knocks your socks off in red. Laal chhadi maidaan khadi, kya khoob lagi indeed!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

IMAGE: Yellow is a must if you are attending a haldi ceremony. Sonakshi will get you obsessed with the eye-catching hue. Scroll down to see the entire look.

IMAGE: Doesn't she look like a perfect bridesmaid for a beach wedding in this pretty flowing number?

IMAGE: She continues the same theme and shows you exactly what you can wear if you are headed to a sandy-shored cocktail party.

Slip into a blazer set teamed with matching shorts and you'll be the very definition of sophisticated elegance.