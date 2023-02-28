News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » These Models Don't Need A Ramp

These Models Don't Need A Ramp

By REDIFF STYLE
February 28, 2023 16:02 IST
Before the crazy merry-go-round that is Fashion Week starts up mid-March,Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com checks in to see what some of your favourite models have been up to in their time off the ramp?

IMAGE: Guwahati girl Janvi Deori puts her enviable mile-long runway legs on display in micro pants.
The black satin shirt and the kala boots do a perfect shimmy together.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janvi Deori/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Khaab hain ya koi jaadugari?
Tie-dye is forever fashionable and Aasttha Ssidana wants you to 'sit down' and admire 'the no-filter queen'.
Why aren't you in the sun, Aasttha?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aasttha Ssidana/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Zero make up but 100 per cent khubsoorat.
Shruti Tuli's hair appreciation post ended up being a photo-shoot of sorts, but we love it.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Tuli/Instagram

 

IMAGE: #modelinawhite dress #cutecutouts #coolgal #redredlips #TuCheezBadiHaiMastMast #dudelady #weheartyou #damngirl #prettypalak...
Got any more hashtags for Palak Gupta?
Wearing white, she paints the pubs of New York City red, as she lets her hair down with Brooke Shields and other celebs.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Polka dots. Rainbow earrings. Lilac purse. Crochet. Red bucket hat. Funky fun, fun fun Nicole Padival.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nicole Padival/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aw, she's a hasmukh as lights up the room with that incandescent smile.
Seems like romance is around the corner for Ritika Khatnani who literally wears her heart on her sleeve.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritika Khatnani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Newlywed Shubra Aiyappa spends one fine day in Hyderabad, wreathed in diamonds and bling, as a Begum Extraordinaire.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubra Aiyappa/Instagram

