Comfy, Natural Aasttha

Say hello to model Aasttha Ssidana.

She says she relishes dressing up like a 'pataka'.

Aasttha confesses being sometimes fashionably awkward. Really?

She's obsessed with GenX trends and dresses to kill when given the chance.

IMAGE: The young lady, with the multiple double letters in her name, perhaps for reasons of numerology, must know yellow suits her. Doesn't it?

All photographs: Kind courtesy Aasttha Ssidana/Instagram

IMAGE: Dangerous Diamonds: The kaju katli cut-out swimwear is a 5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ choice.

IMAGE: The future is so BriGHT :)): A daffodil yellow sporty look.

IMAGE: Auntie Denim-on-Denim: There's more cuteness in this pic than we can cope with.

IMAGE: Boss babe! Another day, another sleek outfit. Rather soph in a Hakoba-ish three-piece costume by Siddartha Tytler.

IMAGE: 1, 2, 3 Check, check, check: As effervescent as the Fizzy Goblet floral pink heels.

IMAGE: Who did she trump? Pouty in an imperial Persian blue.

IMAGE: All eyes should be on Aasttha. How can that gent continue to swim ignoring her, we ask you?

Perhaps not the best pool outfit... Like a hibiscus flower on the horizon.

