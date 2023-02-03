Hot Shorts! Watch Nikita Dutta Shine

Shorts have been rebranded. Reborn. Reincarnated.
They are no longer ill-fitting. Or that sloppy, oversized and shapeless 'half pant' or 'knickers' gangly schoolboys and traffic cops once wore.
It's time you stopped looking at this quintessential summer staple as sad sack stuff for sweaty gym trips or balmy beach visits.
Go shopping for an attractive, stylish pair or two and put good money down, girls -- they are one of the most bodacious items in your wardrobe, barring a skimpy swimsuit.
It's an easy fashion thumb rule: If a woman looks great in a pair of shorts, she can carry just about anything.
Nikita Dutta, model and actor and one of the finalists at the 2012 Femina Miss India beauty pageant, lives in shorts, morning, noon and night. She can even demonstrate how to wear a formal pair in a boardroom and outdo The Suits.
She stepped into Bollywood with a supporting role in romantic drama Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, and later went ahead to make her television with Dream Girl.
She was also a part of television shows like Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Haasil, which won her a Lions Gold Award, and was recently seen in the Netflix series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.
We give her the Best Dressed Lass In Shorts Award.
