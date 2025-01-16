HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
There's Something Sai Tamhankar Wants To Say

January 16, 2025 13:47 IST

Sai Tamhankar's style is not limited to contemporary and retro western, her love for fashion extends to traditional wear as well.

Her fashion choices reflect a keen awareness of current trends, personal flair and a love for diverse styles.

Sai's next on-screen outing is The Secret Of The Shiledars, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 31.

IMAGE: Sai rocks the Pantone Colour of the Year 2025 , Mocha Mousse, with her luscious brown locks, brown monokini and glossy brown lips. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Sai Tamhankar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She creates a sweet look with oxidized jewellery, stacked bangles and the chandrakor bindi.

 

IMAGE: She's the ultimate sweetheart in a dreamy pink sari, pearl studs and a pink pout that would melt anyone's heart.

 

IMAGE: Trust Sai to make preppy look powerful.

 

IMAGE: She's channelling retro Bollywood heroine energy in a '70s-inspired floral suit, complete with a cute bandana and a massive sunflower.

 

IMAGE: When she's feeling like a mermaid...

 

 

 

IMAGE: Sai knows just how magical black can be.

Bestie's Shaadi? Sukriti, Sreeleela Have Some Tips
Will P V Sindhu Be The Coolest Bride?
Wamiqa, Kiara, Esha Rock The Ruched Dress
Is This The New Celeb Makeup Trick?
Ananya, Kriti Look Stunning In Mermaidcore!
