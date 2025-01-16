There's Something Sai Tamhankar Wants To Say

Sai Tamhankar's style is not limited to contemporary and retro western, her love for fashion extends to traditional wear as well.
Her fashion choices reflect a keen awareness of current trends, personal flair and a love for diverse styles.
Sai's next on-screen outing is The Secret Of The Shiledars, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 31.
IMAGE: Sai rocks the Pantone Colour of the Year 2025
, Mocha Mousse, with her luscious brown locks, brown monokini and glossy brown lips. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Sai Tamhankar/Instagram
IMAGE: She creates a sweet look with oxidized jewellery, stacked bangles
and the chandrakor bindi
.
IMAGE: She's the ultimate sweetheart in a dreamy pink sari, pearl studs and a pink pout that would melt anyone's heart.
IMAGE: Trust Sai to make preppy look powerful.
IMAGE: She's channelling retro Bollywood heroine energy in a '70s-inspired floral suit, complete with a cute bandana and a massive sunflower.
IMAGE: When she's feeling like a mermaid...
IMAGE: Sai knows just how magical black can be.
