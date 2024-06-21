The Yoga Day Quiz: Identify These Asanas

As June approaches your timeline is filled with pictures of celebrities and commoners flaunting their top yoga moves.
June 21 is World Yoga Day and raises awareness about this ancient health practice and shares its benefits with the world. There will be workshops and events in schools, colleges, organisations and community activities to promote this key day.
In the last couple of years, whether or not you bought yourself a yoga mat, hoping to learn yoga, we are quite certain that you must have stalked and admired at least one celebrity who loves doing yoga for fitness.
Which means, you must be at least aware of the common and popular postures shared by your favourite glam queen.
So, here's a simple quiz to test your knowledge on yoga postures!
Choose the correct answer from the options below to move to the next question.
It strengthens the legs and core, while opening the hips, inner thighs, and groin muscles, says yoga guru Shikha Pandey. Vrikshasana also helps build focus and balance.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Konwar/Instagram
It strengthens back muscles, helps improves posture and increases blood flow to the head, says rediffGURU Radhika Iyer Talati.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Malik/Instagram
According to yoga expert Ira Trivedi, this asana can help you correct and improve your overall posture.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram
Natarajasana, or the Lord of the Dance pose, as the name suggests, is popular among classical dance enthusiasts. This back-bending asana is recommended for improving your balance and metabolism.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
Eka Pada Rajakapotasana or the One-Legged Pigeon pose is a hip-opener exercise that has different variations and offers flexibility and mobility in your hip flexor group of muscles.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
The Flying Split aka Eka Pada Koundinyasana is as challenging to do as it sounds.
The split-legged arm balance helps you work on your core muscles, while improving your body's overall strength.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram
Also known as the Bow pose, performing the dhanurasana helps improve blood circulation and digestion.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram
The serpent pose is a favourite asana among celebrities, including Malaika Arora
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram
A full body asana, it is also called the Wheel pose.
Yoga expert grand master Akshar guides you to perform this asana in simple steps.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram
An important ritual in yoga, this exercise helps you relax and prevents eye strain while improving your vision and attention.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com