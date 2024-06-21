The Yoga Day Quiz: Identify These Asanas

As June approaches your timeline is filled with pictures of celebrities and commoners flaunting their top yoga moves.

June 21 is World Yoga Day and raises awareness about this ancient health practice and shares its benefits with the world. There will be workshops and events in schools, colleges, organisations and community activities to promote this key day.

In the last couple of years, whether or not you bought yourself a yoga mat, hoping to learn yoga, we are quite certain that you must have stalked and admired at least one celebrity who loves doing yoga for fitness.

Which means, you must be at least aware of the common and popular postures shared by your favourite glam queen.

So, here's a simple quiz to test your knowledge on yoga postures!

Choose the correct answer from the options below to move to the next question.

1. Ankita Konwar calls this her favourite yoga pose. Can you identify it from the options given below? A. Padmasana B. Vrikshasana C. Eka Pada Hastasana D. Vajrasana

It strengthens the legs and core, while opening the hips, inner thighs, and groin muscles, says yoga guru

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Konwar/Instagram B. Vrikshasana or Tree poseIt strengthens the legs and core, while opening the hips, inner thighs, and groin muscles, says yoga guru Shikha Pandey . Vrikshasana also helps build focus and balance. 2. Sakshi Malik is doing an effortless backward bend. What asana is it? A. Ustrasana B. Halasana C. Dhanurasana D. Dandasana

It strengthens back muscles, helps improves posture and increases blood flow to the head, says rediffGURU

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Malik/Instagram A. Ustrasana or Camel pose.It strengthens back muscles, helps improves posture and increases blood flow to the head, says rediffGURU Radhika Iyer Talati 3. Jacqueline nails the popular standing asana that demands the perfect bending and stretching of your knees and arms. A. Tadasana B. Sirsana C. Padahastasana D. Trikonasana

According to yoga expert

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram D. Trikonasana or Triangle poseAccording to yoga expert Ira Trivedi , this asana can help you correct and improve your overall posture. 4. Kangana, the newly-minted MP from Mandi, is known for her love for fitness. Do you know which asana she is parading here? A. Eka Padahastana B. Natarajasana C. Chaturanga Dandasana D. Pavanamuktasana B. Natarajasana

Natarajasana, or the Lord of the Dance pose, as the name suggests, is popular among classical dance enthusiasts. This back-bending asana is recommended for improving your balance and metabolism.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram 5. Janhvi Kapoor flexes her hips to unlock a not-so-easy pose that requires a lot of practice. Do you know the name of the asana? Hint: It gets its name from a bird. A. Eka Pada Pranamasana B. Eka Pada Shirshasana C. Eka Pada Rajakapotasana D. Eka Pada Galavasana C. Eka Pada Rajakapotasana

Eka Pada Rajakapotasana or the One-Legged Pigeon pose is a hip-opener exercise that has different variations and offers flexibility and mobility in your hip flexor group of muscles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram 6. Esha Gupta stunned everyone when she posted a pic of her acing a difficult asana. Do you know what it is called? A. Eka Pada Chakrasana B. Eka Pada Koundinyasana C. Eka Pada Ustrasana D. Eka Pada Galavasana B. Eka Pada Koundinyasana

The Flying Split aka Eka Pada Koundinyasana is as challenging to do as it sounds.

The split-legged arm balance helps you work on your core muscles, while improving your body's overall strength.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram 7. Can you guess the asana Malaika is performing here? A. Padmasana B. Sarvangasana C. Dhanurasana D. Parvatasana C. Dhanurasana

Also known as the Bow pose, performing the dhanurasana helps improve blood circulation and digestion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram 8. Rakul Singh does a reclining backbend posture. Name the asana. A. Bitilasana B. Salabhasana C. Setu Bandha Sarvangasana D. Bhujangasana

The serpent pose is a favourite asana among celebrities, including

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram D. BhujangasanaThe serpent pose is a favourite asana among celebrities, including Malaika Arora 9. Kareena's love for yoga is the secret to her fitness. Which asana is she perfecting here? A. Sarvangasana B. Chaturanga Dandasana C. Chakrasana D. Garudasana

A full body asana, it is also called the Wheel pose.

Yoga expert grand master Akshar guides you to perform this asana in

You can also watch some of India's fittest models nail it to perfection

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram C. ChakrasanaA full body asana, it is also called the Wheel pose.Yoga expert grand master Akshar guides you to perform this asana in simple steps You can also watch some of India's fittest models nail it to perfection here 10. What asana is Ananya pulling off? A. Yoga Nidra B. Bhramari Pranayama C. Vajrasana D. Shavasana B. Bhramari Pranayama

An important ritual in yoga, this exercise helps you relax and prevents eye strain while improving your vision and attention.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com