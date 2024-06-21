News
The Yoga Day Quiz: Identify These Asanas

The Yoga Day Quiz: Identify These Asanas

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
June 21, 2024 09:00 IST
As June approaches your timeline is filled with pictures of celebrities and commoners flaunting their top yoga moves.

June 21 is World Yoga Day and raises awareness about this ancient health practice and shares its benefits with the world. There will be workshops and events in schools, colleges, organisations and community activities to promote this key day.

In the last couple of years, whether or not you bought yourself a yoga mat, hoping to learn yoga, we are quite certain that you must have stalked and admired at least one celebrity who loves doing yoga for fitness.

Which means, you must be at least aware of the common and popular postures shared by your favourite glam queen.

So, here's a simple quiz to test your knowledge on yoga postures!

Choose the correct answer from the options below to move to the next question.

 
1. Ankita Konwar calls this her favourite yoga pose. Can you identify it from the options given below?
A. Padmasana
B. Vrikshasana
C. Eka Pada Hastasana
D. Vajrasana
 
 
2. Sakshi Malik is doing an effortless backward bend. What asana is it?
A. Ustrasana
B. Halasana
C. Dhanurasana
D. Dandasana
 
 
3. Jacqueline nails the popular standing asana that demands the perfect bending and stretching of your knees and arms.
A. Tadasana
B. Sirsana
C. Padahastasana
D. Trikonasana
 
 
4. Kangana, the newly-minted MP from Mandi, is known for her love for fitness. Do you know which asana she is parading here?
A. Eka Padahastana
B. Natarajasana
C. Chaturanga Dandasana
D. Pavanamuktasana
 
 
5. Janhvi Kapoor flexes her hips to unlock a not-so-easy pose that requires a lot of practice. Do you know the name of the asana? Hint: It gets its name from a bird.
A. Eka Pada Pranamasana
B. Eka Pada Shirshasana
C. Eka Pada Rajakapotasana
D. Eka Pada Galavasana
 
 
6. Esha Gupta stunned everyone when she posted a pic of her acing a difficult asana. Do you know what it is called?
A. Eka Pada Chakrasana
B. Eka Pada Koundinyasana
C. Eka Pada Ustrasana
D. Eka Pada Galavasana
 
 
7. Can you guess the asana Malaika is performing here?
A. Padmasana
B. Sarvangasana
C. Dhanurasana
D. Parvatasana
 
 
8. Rakul Singh does a reclining backbend posture. Name the asana.
A. Bitilasana
B. Salabhasana
C. Setu Bandha Sarvangasana
D. Bhujangasana
 
 
9. Kareena's love for yoga is the secret to her fitness. Which asana is she perfecting here?
A. Sarvangasana
B. Chaturanga Dandasana
C. Chakrasana
D. Garudasana
 
 
10. What asana is Ananya pulling off?
A. Yoga Nidra
B. Bhramari Pranayama
C. Vajrasana
D. Shavasana
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF GETAHEAD
