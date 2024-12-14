News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » ECB suspends Bangladesh's Shakib for 'illegal bowling'

ECB suspends Bangladesh's Shakib for 'illegal bowling'

December 14, 2024 06:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shakin Al Hasan

IMAGE: Shakib Al Hasan will need to undergo a reassessment demonstrating a narrower elbow extension. Photograph: BCCI

Bangladesh's veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been suspended from bowling in all competitions organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for exceeding the maximum permitted elbow extension of 15 degrees.

The 37-year-old's action was scrutinised by on-field umpires in his one-off appearance for Surrey in September - his first appearance in the County Championship since the 2010-11 season.

 

Following umpires' suspicions, he was asked to do a test.

"Shakib completed an independent assessment at Loughborough University earlier this month, which found that the elbow extension in his bowling action exceeded the 15-degree threshold as defined in the Regulations," the ECB said in a statement.

"This suspension takes effect from the receipt of the independent assessment on Dec. 10, and follows the process set out in the ECB's Regulations for the Review of Bowlers Reported with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action."

Shakib, who is considered the greatest cricketer Bangladesh has produced, could not be immediately reached for comment.

To overturn the ban, the left arm spinner will need to undergo a reassessment demonstrating a narrower elbow extension.

Shakib, who has been surrounded by controversy of late due to political unrest in Bangladesh, retired from Twenty20 internationals in September and decided to not return home for a farewell Test against South Africa in Mirpur in October.

But the former captain will likely feature in next year's Champions Trophy.

Shakib was a member of parliament for the Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina, whose 15-year rule as prime minister ended in August with her fleeing to India following deadly protests.

In 2019, he received a two-year ban from playing after the International Cricket Council (ICC) found he had breached its anti-corruption code.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Match-fixing scandal hits Sri Lanka T10
Match-fixing scandal hits Sri Lanka T10
I'm not here to please everyone: Labuschagne
I'm not here to please everyone: Labuschagne
Next star? Anvay Dravid's knock puts Karnataka on top
Next star? Anvay Dravid's knock puts Karnataka on top
Hendricks ton steers SA to T20 series win over Pak
Hendricks ton steers SA to T20 series win over Pak
Evacuated citizens who wished to from Syria: Govt
Evacuated citizens who wished to from Syria: Govt
Maha cabinet expansion on Sunday in Nagpur
Maha cabinet expansion on Sunday in Nagpur
Imam fined Rs 2L for loudspeaker use in Sambhal
Imam fined Rs 2L for loudspeaker use in Sambhal

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Bumrah alone stands between Australia and glory
Bumrah alone stands between Australia and glory
Shubman Gill vows to turn things around
Shubman Gill vows to turn things around

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances