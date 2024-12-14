News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Evacuated all citizens who wished to return from Syria: Govt

Evacuated all citizens who wished to return from Syria: Govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: December 14, 2024 01:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India has evacuated from Syria all its nationals who wished to return home after rebel forces overthrew President Bashar Assad's authoritarian government in the Arab nation.

IMAGE: Syrian refugee women peel potatoes at an informal tented settlement in Bar Elias, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 13, 2024.Photograph: Abdelaziz Boumzar/Reuters

The Syrian government collapsed on Sunday as the rebels seized control of capital Damascus after capturing several other prominent cities and towns.

India evacuated its nationals from Syria on Tuesday.

 

"We have evacuated all Indian nationals in Syria who wished to return home following recent developments in that country. So far, 77 Indian nationals from Syria have been evacuated," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday.

"Our embassy personnel in Damascus accompanied them to the border, after which our mission in Lebanon received them and facilitated their immigration," he said.

He was replying to a question at his weekly media briefing.

Jaiswal said the embassy made arrangements for their boarding and lodging in Beirut and for their travel back home.

"Most of our nationals have already returned to India and the remaining will be arriving later today or tomorrow," he said.

"The 44 Zaireen who were on a pilgrimage to Syria have also left Beirut yesterday to visit other religious sites in the region," Jaiswal added.

The Indian Embassy in Syria continues to function, he added.

India on Monday called for a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process to bring stability in that country.

"We are monitoring the situation in Syria in the light of on-going developments. We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria," the MEA had said.

"We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society," it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Indian embassy in Syria operational, citizens safe
Indian embassy in Syria operational, citizens safe
Syria regime change: UN seeks international support
Syria regime change: UN seeks international support
The Assad Regime Is Dead!
The Assad Regime Is Dead!
Maha cabinet expansion on Sunday in Nagpur
Maha cabinet expansion on Sunday in Nagpur
Imam fined Rs 2L for loudspeaker use in Sambhal
Imam fined Rs 2L for loudspeaker use in Sambhal
Trusted CBI to deliver justice but...: RG Kar doc's kin
Trusted CBI to deliver justice but...: RG Kar doc's kin
India, Pak to play at neutral venues in ICC events
India, Pak to play at neutral venues in ICC events
More like this
India evacuates 75 nationals from Syria
India evacuates 75 nationals from Syria
Monitoring situation in Syria, we want...: India
Monitoring situation in Syria, we want...: India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances