Evacuated all citizens who wished to return from Syria: Govt

India has evacuated from Syria all its nationals who wished to return home after rebel forces overthrew President Bashar Assad's authoritarian government in the Arab nation.

IMAGE: Syrian refugee women peel potatoes at an informal tented settlement in Bar Elias, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 13, 2024. Photograph: Abdelaziz Boumzar/Reuters

The Syrian government collapsed on Sunday as the rebels seized control of capital Damascus after capturing several other prominent cities and towns.

India evacuated its nationals from Syria on Tuesday.

"We have evacuated all Indian nationals in Syria who wished to return home following recent developments in that country. So far, 77 Indian nationals from Syria have been evacuated," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday.

"Our embassy personnel in Damascus accompanied them to the border, after which our mission in Lebanon received them and facilitated their immigration," he said.

He was replying to a question at his weekly media briefing.

Jaiswal said the embassy made arrangements for their boarding and lodging in Beirut and for their travel back home.

"Most of our nationals have already returned to India and the remaining will be arriving later today or tomorrow," he said.

"The 44 Zaireen who were on a pilgrimage to Syria have also left Beirut yesterday to visit other religious sites in the region," Jaiswal added.

The Indian Embassy in Syria continues to function, he added.

India on Monday called for a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process to bring stability in that country.

"We are monitoring the situation in Syria in the light of on-going developments. We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria," the MEA had said.

"We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society," it said.