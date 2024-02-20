12 Asanas For GOOD HEALTH

Yogini and wellness entrepreneur Radhika Iyer Talati recommends 12 asanas to improve your overall health.

You can post your health-related questions for rediffGURU Radhika Iyer HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Yoga asanas are practised across the world for the innumerable mental, emotional and spiritual benefits they can bring to one’s life. However, it is important to note that asanas are not all there is to yoga.

Yoga is a way of life, a mindset and spiritual discipline that allows one to become closer to oneself.

As a yoga practitioner you must remember one thing: breathing along with the movements of the body is what makes your practice yoga.

Be aware of your breath and be patient with yourself as you practise.

Everybody is different and takes different amounts of time to get into certain postures.

As you go through your asana practice, take five minutes before starting and five minutes at the end to focus only on your breathing and performing pranayama techniques that work for you.

This will ensure you are in a calm and present state of mind while you do yoga.

Here are 12 asanas to help you stay fit in 2024:

1. Adho Mukha Svanasana

One of the most commonly practised asanas, Adho Mukha Svanasana stretches and strengthens the body, from your arms to your legs.

How to perform

Come on your hands and knees and bring your hands slightly in front of your shoulders.

Spread your fingers wide and tuck your toes under.

Spread your fingers wide and tuck your toes under. Exhale and lift your knees off the mat and reach your hips towards the ceiling.

Keep your knees slightly bent as you lengthen your back, pushing your chest inwards.

Keep your knees slightly bent as you lengthen your back, pushing your chest inwards. Activate the muscles in your legs by pulling your knees upwards, stretching the whole leg.

At the same time push your feet down towards the floor. If you need to slightly bend your knees in the beginning, you can start there.

At the same time push your feet down towards the floor. If you need to slightly bend your knees in the beginning, you can start there. Relax your neck and keep your head between your upper arms, looking at your belly.

Stay here for 5 to 10 counts.

Benefits

Lengthens the spine.

Stretches your back, legs and arms.

Strengthens your wrist, arms, back and legs.





2. Vajrasana

Vajrasana is a restorative yoga pose, relaxing and meditative.

It is an ideal asana to perform between intense asana sequences or for pranayama and dhyan.

How to perform

Kneel on the floor with your toes touching.

Sit back and rest your buttocks on your heels.

Keep your back straight and shoulders open.

Close your eyes and focus on your breathing.

Benefits

Activates multiple pressure points in the body, fostering relaxation.

Strengthens pelvic muscles.

Aides in digestion.





3. Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana is an amazing heart opening back bend.

It is effective in maintaining and building spine health and flexibility.

This posture is also known as the 'cobra pose.'

How to perform

Kneel down on the mat and lie down on your stomach.

Flatten your feet, pointing them outwards.

Place your palms next to your chest, with your elbow raised upwards.

Inhale as you raise your abdomen and look up at the ceiling.

Keep your elbows slightly bent, do not lock them.

Benefits

Stretches your abdomen.

Stretches your arms, shoulders and back muscles.

Improves posture.





4. Trikonasana

Trikonasana enhances mobility, opening up the shoulders and hip flexors, reducing risk of injury.

How to perform

Stand facing the long side of your mat, with your arms open parallel to the ground and your feet facing forward.

Take your right leg to 90 degrees and the left to 45 degrees with toes facing inwards.

Inhale and take a breath in.

Exhale and extend your body towards your right leg, with your hand next to your right foot.

Inhale and look up at your left middle finger extended towards the ceiling.

Inhale and look up at your left middle finger extended towards the ceiling. To exit, press your feet into the floor and raise your abdomen up, with your hands parallel to the ground.

Benefits

Strengthens legs and back.

Increases mobility in the body.

Stretches legs, spine, shoulder and hip.





5. Chaturanga Dandasana

Chaturanga Dandasana, also called 'the yogi’s plank' is a strength and endurance building asana.

Including this in your practice will help you progress towards more strength-based postures.

How to perform

From Adho Mukha Svanasana, get into a high plank.

Keep your feet tucked in, tilt your body to the front, while maintaining the plank.

Lower yourself with your elbows at 90 degrees and directly over your wrist.





6. Navasana

Navasana, also known as the 'boat pose', works on the abdominal muscles, strengthening your core.

A strong core allows for more mobility and more endurance when practising.

Benefits

Increases core strength.

Improves posture.

Strengthens thighs.





7. Sarvangasana

Sarvangasana is a back-bending pose, where the whole body is balanced on the shoulder.

It is called the 'queen of asanas' due to its ability to alleviate mental and strengthen and stretch the body.

How to perform

Lie down on your back and relax your body.

Inhale and raise both your legs up to 90 degrees. Keep your hands straight on the floor next to you.

Taking the support of your arms on your lower back, exhale and raise your hips up with your legs straight.

Your arms will provide stability to the body, so push your elbows onto the floor.

To exit, bend your knees and gently lower your legs.





8. Parsvakonasana

Parsvakonasana is a standing yoga pose, strengthening the knee, spine and thighs. It allows for mobility in the body.

How to perform

Stand facing the long side of the mat with your feet 4 feet apart and your hands parallel to the ground.

Take your right foot to 90 degrees and your left foot to 45 degrees.

Exhale and twist your body to the right, bending your knee at a 90 degree angle. Your knee should not cross your toes.

Take your right hand to the outside of your right foot and place it on the ground.

Rotate your left hand from the back, to above your head in the front and keep the muscles in your arm active by stretching.

To exit the pose, inhale and straighten your knee, bringing your hands up and parallel to the ground.

Benefits

Strengthens the knee.

Strengthens spine.

Strengthens thighs.

Make hips more flexible.

9. Prasarita Padottanasana

This asana is a standing inversion, increasing blood flow to the head and strengthening the legs, spine, hips, thighs and increasing hip and spinal mobility.

How to perform

Stand facing the long side of the mat and open your feet as wide as you feel comfortable. Make sure both your feet are pointing forward.

Place your hands on your hips and inhale to drop your head back.

Exhale and use your hips to bend forward, keeping your back straight.

One way of effectively doing so is by keeping your gaze on the floor ahead of you.

One way of effectively doing so is by keeping your gaze on the floor ahead of you. With your feet firmly on the ground, take the top of your head towards the floor and hold.

To exit, inhale and look up, placing your hands on your hips. Exhale for one count.

Inhale and straighten your abdomen. Exhale and release.

Benefits

Increases blood flow to the head.

Strengthens legs.

Strengthens spine, hips and thighs.





10. Padahastasana

Padahastasana is a forward bending pose.

'Pada' means feet and 'hasta' means hands.

How to perform

Stand with your feet shoulder-length apart.

Raise your hands above your head and inhale.

Exhale, and use your hips bend forward, lengthening the spine.

Place your hands next to your feet and tuck your forehead and chest in towards your knees.

Benefits

Strengthens spine.

Stretches muscles in legs and back.

Increases blood flow to the head.





11. Ardha Kapotasana

Ardha Kapotasana, also known as half pigeon pose, is an asana that focuses on stretching the hip joint.

How to perform

Start in a box position, with your hands and knees at shoulder length.

Exhale and lift your hips up into Adho Mukha Svanasana.

Raise your right leg up behind you, while keeping your knees straight.

Inhale and bring your right calf directly behind your hands, folding the leg inwards.

Stretch the left leg towards the back with your feet pointed.

Keep your hands next to your folded leg and inhale to stretch your abdomen upwards and look at the ceiling.

Benefits

Flexibility in the hip joints.

Strengthens the spine.

Flexibility in the thighs and glutes.



12. Ustrasana

Ustrasana is an intermediate level back bending pose. Also called the camel pose, this asana is known to open the 'anahata' or the heart chakra.

How to perform

Kneel down on your mat with your knees shoulder-length apart.

Keep your spine straight and your hands by your side.

Press your toes gently into the floor.

Inhale and push your pelvis slightly forward.

Exhale and rotate your right hand to your ankles, holding on. Repeat the same movement on the left.

Push your chest forward and drop your neck back.

To exit, raise the right hand up and then the left. You can then sit in Vajrasana.

Benefits

Improves posture.

Strengthens back muscles.

Increases blood flow to the head.

Radhika Iyer Talati is a yogini, mountaineer and philanthropist.

After being diagnosed with cancer, Radhika benefitted from training in yoga and meditation.

In 2009, she founded the yoga studio Raa Foundation to share what she had learnt. She has also founded Anahata Organics, a sustainable lifestyle brand.