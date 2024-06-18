5 Asanas For Kids During The Monsoon

rediffGURU Sabrina Merchant, founder of Li'l Yogis and a kids yoga expert, recommends five simple asanas you can teach your kids to do during the monsoon.

The rainy season brings with it a refreshing change after the hot summer.

But it also means that outdoor activities for kids are limited.

This can lead to restlessness and reduced physical activity which is crucial for their growth and development.

Yoga is an excellent indoor exercise that can keep kids active, improve their flexibility, enhance concentration and boost their immunity.

Here are five kid-friendly yoga asanas that are perfect for practising at home during the monsoon.

1. Warrior 1 Pose (Virabhadrasana I)

All photographs: Kind courtesy Sabrina Merchant

Benefits

Virabhadrasana-I helps in building strength in the legs, shoulders, arms and back. It also enhances focus, balance and stability.

How to do it

Stand straight with your feet together.

Move your left foot back about 3-4 feet and turn it outwards slightly.

Bend your right knee while keeping the left leg straight.

Raise your arms overhead with palms facing each other.

Keep your chest facing forward and hold the pose for a few breaths.

Switch sides and repeat.

Tips for kids

Encourage kids to imagine they are brave warriors standing strong and tall. They can picture themselves holding a magical sword or shield.

2. Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

Benefits

This pose increases the flexibility of the spine, strengthens the back and neck and helps in relieving stress and tension.

How to do it

Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position.

For Cat Pose (Marjaryasana): Inhale and arch your back towards the ceiling, tucking your chin to your chest and looking at your belly.

For Cow Pose (Bitilasana): Exhale and dip your belly towards the floor, lifting your head and tailbone towards the ceiling.

Move slowly between Cat and Cow Poses, synchronising the movements with your breath.

Tips for kids

Encourage kids to meow and moo as they move between Cat and Cow Poses. This adds an element of fun and makes the exercise engaging.

3. Lotus Pose (Padmasana)

Benefits

Promotes flexibility in the hips and ankles, calms the mind, and improves posture.

How to do it

Sit on the floor with legs extended.

Bend your right knee and place your right foot on your left thigh.

Bend your left knee and place your left foot on your right thigh.

Rest your hands on your knees with palms facing up.

Sit up straight and take deep breaths.

Tips for kids

Imagine you are a serene lotus flower floating on a calm pond.

4. Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana)

Benefits

Stretches the hamstrings, calves and lower back while promoting relaxation.

How to do it

Stand with feet hip-width apart.

Inhale and raise your arms overhead.

Exhale and bend forward from your hips, keeping your knees slightly bent.

Let your arms hang down or touch the floor if you can.

Hold the pose for a few breaths and then slowly rise back up.

Tips for kids

Pretend to be a waterfall, gently flowing down towards the ground.

5. Child's Pose (Balasana)

Benefits

Balasana is a restorative pose that helps in stretching the back, hips and thighs. It promotes relaxation and can help reduce stress and fatigue.

How to do it

Kneel on the floor with your big toes touching and your knees spread apart.

Sit back on your heels and lower your torso between your thighs.

Extend your arms forward with palms facing down or rest them alongside your body.

Relax and breathe deeply, feeling the stretch in your back and hips.

Tips for Kids

Ask kids to imagine they are a tiny seed in the ground, growing and relaxing in the soft earth. This visualisation can help them feel connected and calm.

Practising yoga during the monsoon can be a delightful way for kids to stay active, develop their physical abilities, and maintain mental peace.

These five asanas are easy to perform and require minimal space, making them ideal for indoor practice.

Integrating yoga into daily routines can instil a sense of discipline, improve health and provide a fun and engaging way for kids to learn about their bodies and minds.

Encouraging children to perform these poses regularly can help them build a foundation for a healthy lifestyle and a positive outlook on life.