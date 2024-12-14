News
Home  » Cricket » Young, Latham give New Zealand good start in final England Test

Young, Latham give New Zealand good start in final England Test

December 14, 2024 07:09 IST
New Zealand openers Will Young and Tom Latham celebrate a boundary in the morning session on Day 1 of the third Test against England at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Saturday.

IMAGE: New Zealand openers Will Young and Tom Latham celebrate a boundary in the morning session on Day 1 of the third Test against England at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Saturday. Photograph: Black Caps/X

New Zealand made a strong start to their bid for a consolation victory in the third and final Test against England at Hamilton's Seddon Park on Saturday, reaching lunch on the opening day on 93 without loss.

England have already sealed the series with comprehensive wins in Christchurch and Wellington but the Black Caps are desperate to send Tim Southee into retirement a winner after his final test on his home ground.

 

Put in to bat by England captain Ben Stokes under leaden skies, Tom Latham was joined at the crease by a new opening partner in Will Young, who was standing in for the absent Devon Conway.

Skipper Latham reached the break on 36 not out, while Young was unbeaten on 42 as the pair put together by far the biggest opening stand for either team in the series so far.

In the first change to the England side in the three matches, Matthew Potts was brought in as a like-for-like replacement for Chris Woakes.

The seamer endured a sobering first over when two of his deliveries went for four byes but he looked the most dangerous of the England bowlers on a track with a green tinge.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Next star? Anvay Dravid's knock puts Karnataka on top
Hendricks ton steers SA to T20 series win over Pak
ECB suspends Bangladesh's Shakib for 'illegal bowling'
Hendricks ton steers SA to T20 series win over Pak
Evacuated citizens who wished to from Syria: Govt
Maha cabinet expansion on Sunday in Nagpur
India, Pak to play at neutral venues in ICC events
Bumrah alone stands between Australia and glory
