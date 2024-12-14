Young, Latham give New Zealand good start in final England Test

IMAGE: New Zealand openers Will Young and Tom Latham celebrate a boundary in the morning session on Day 1 of the third Test against England at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Saturday. Photograph: Black Caps/X

New Zealand made a strong start to their bid for a consolation victory in the third and final Test against England at Hamilton's Seddon Park on Saturday, reaching lunch on the opening day on 93 without loss.

England have already sealed the series with comprehensive wins in Christchurch and Wellington but the Black Caps are desperate to send Tim Southee into retirement a winner after his final test on his home ground.

Put in to bat by England captain Ben Stokes under leaden skies, Tom Latham was joined at the crease by a new opening partner in Will Young, who was standing in for the absent Devon Conway.

Skipper Latham reached the break on 36 not out, while Young was unbeaten on 42 as the pair put together by far the biggest opening stand for either team in the series so far.

In the first change to the England side in the three matches, Matthew Potts was brought in as a like-for-like replacement for Chris Woakes.

The seamer endured a sobering first over when two of his deliveries went for four byes but he looked the most dangerous of the England bowlers on a track with a green tinge.