How Men's Fashion Went From Boring To Bold

For ages, men's fashion was all about classic neutrals -- black, blue and grey. The idea of wearing pink or any bright shades was reserved for women. But times have changed and how!

Now, metrosexual men are ruling the roost with experimental style, colours, patterns and silhouettes, proving that fashion is no longer just about looking tough and masculine.

This transformation was on full display at the FDCI India Men's Weekend in Jaipur, a two-day extravaganza where 26 designers showcased a range of bold and trendsetting menswear. It's clear that the days of boring outfits are fading fast, with designers embracing vibrant colours and intricate embroidery that would've been considered too 'feminine' not too long ago.

The Fashion Design Council of India wrapped up the India Men's Weekend at Diggi Palace in Jaipur on February 16.

J J Valaya shared some insights on this new approach.

He noted that men today are confidently flaunting prints and dramatic colours.

"If you look back 30 years, guys we're all about suits. Now? I can't remember the last time a guy got married in one! They're opting for extravagant outfits instead.

"There's definitely a shift happening."

IMAGE: Valaya's collection was dripping with luxury -- think sumptuous fabrics, rich embroidery and eye-catching detailing. The models wore regal sherwanis and embroidered bandhgalas that celebrated traditional craftsmanship. All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI /Instagram

Design duo Shantnu and Nikhil chimed in, chatting about this major transformation in men's fashion.

"Men used to be all about loose, serious clothing. There was this silent respect for elders.

"But things are looking different now. Guys are finally expressing themselves through fashion," Nikhil pointed out.

Shantnu added, "Menswear used to be overly ceremonial and dull. We set out to inject some fun and a hint of femininity into the mix. That's our vibe."

IMAGE: Shantnu and Nikhil's collection melded heritage with modern flair, giving men's fashion a fresh poetic twist.

Designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, who debuted their Spring-Summer 2025 collection, Akoya, also reflected on how far men's fashion has come.

They reminisced about a time when men barely knew what to wear and relied on their wives for style advice.

"Back then, men didn't have a clue! Their wives would pick out their clothes.

"Now? Guys know exactly what they want. Fashion has become a whole new game for them.

"It was all about women before; now, it's time for men to shine," Rohit said.

IMAGE: Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna's collection showcased billowy silhouettes and bold embellishments.

More glimpses from the FDCI India Men's Weekend:

IMAGE: Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna create magic on fabric.

IMAGE: Varun Bahl included cute bags and rhinestone-studded shoes in his menswear collection.

IMAGE: Mandira Wirk's Thalasa was a breath of fresh air -- curated for a modern man who values style, comfort and sophistication. Her collection was inspired by the raw power and beauty of the sea.

IMAGE: Sahil Salathia shows off his floral Thalasa jacket.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES