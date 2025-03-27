The Gorgeous Lakme Fashion Week Showstoppers!

The Lakme Fashion Week has begun and this is the first time in 12 years that I won't be shooting India’s biggest fashion event.

I still remember being awestruck the first time I got to shoot fashion week -- the models, the celebs, the lights, the chaos and the madness; it was a different kind of high!

And there were The Showstoppers -- stunningly beautiful -- for each show.

As LFW celebrates its 25th anniversary -- Rediff.com has been covering this fashion week since its inception -- here’s presenting some of the beautiful and graceful women graced the Lakme ramp over the years.

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan is clearly born for the limelight; here she is, walking for Anamika Khanna in March 2015.

IMAGE: It was Pooja Hegde’s cute smile that was the showstopper here as she walked for Riddhi Mehra in February 2018.

IMAGE: Malaika Arora is a photographer’s delight! Shoot her from any angle and you are guaranteed a great picture. Among her many, many appearances at Lakme, here’s one where she walked for Limerick's Abirr n' Nanki at LFW in October 2022.