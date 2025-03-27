HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The Gorgeous Lakme Fashion Week Showstoppers!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
2 Minutes Read
March 27, 2025 08:31 IST

The Lakme Fashion Week has begun and this is the first time in 12 years that I won't be shooting India’s biggest fashion event.

I still remember being awestruck the first time I got to shoot fashion week -- the models, the celebs, the lights, the chaos and the madness; it was a different kind of high!

And there were The Showstoppers -- stunningly beautiful -- for each show.

As LFW celebrates its 25th anniversary -- Rediff.com has been covering this fashion week since its inception -- here’s presenting some of the beautiful and graceful women graced the Lakme ramp over the years.

Shilpa Shetty at LFW

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty looked fit and fab as usual as she walked for Masaba in August 2014. All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan at LFW

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan is clearly born for the limelight; here she is, walking for Anamika Khanna in March 2015.

 

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor at LFW

IMAGE: A cute moment between late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor as they walked for Manish Malhotra in August 2016.

 

Sonakshi Sinha at LFW

IMAGE: This one-of-a-kind show in February 2017 was held on a cruise. Sonakshi Sinha walked for Monisha Jaising.
 

Pooja Hegde at LFW

IMAGE: It was Pooja Hegde’s cute smile that was the showstopper here as she walked for Riddhi Mehra in February 2018.

 

Kangana Ranaut at LFW

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut challenged the camera as she walked for Anushree Reddy in February 2019.

 

Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor at LFW

IMAGE: Cast them in a movie already! Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in Kunal Rawal and Janhvi Kapoor glowed in Masaba at LFW 2020.

 

Malaika Arora at LFW

IMAGE: Malaika Arora is a photographer’s delight! Shoot her from any angle and you are guaranteed a great picture. Among her many, many appearances at Lakme, here’s one where she walked for Limerick's Abirr n' Nanki at LFW in October 2022.

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday took over as the face of Lakme after Kareena in March 2024. She had tall heels to fill and managed it like a pro as she walked for Rahul Mishra.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
