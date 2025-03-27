The Gorgeous Lakme Fashion Week Showstoppers!

The Lakme Fashion Week has begun and this is the first time in 12 years that I won't be shooting India’s biggest fashion event.
I still remember being awestruck the first time I got to shoot fashion week -- the models, the celebs, the lights, the chaos and the madness; it was a different kind of high!
And there were The Showstoppers -- stunningly beautiful -- for each show.
As LFW celebrates its 25th anniversary -- Rediff.com has been covering this fashion week since its inception -- here’s presenting some of the beautiful and graceful women graced the Lakme ramp over the years.