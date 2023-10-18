Kiara, Jahnvi Or Alaya: Who Stole Your Heart?

No one can deny the power of a great outfit, especially when you are walking the ramp at Fashion Week.

Like every season, none of the celebs were afraid of going big.

But who outperformed? Who won hearts? Who disappointed?

Do take the poll given below and tell us who your favourite celebrity showstopper was at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

IMAGE: Hina Khan treated fans with a serious dose of cool in a cropped top with cute sleeves and a wraparound skirt.

Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor's all-black outfit was a work of art, especially the crisscross bustier.

IMAGE: Wowza! Alaya F put the scorching hot October heat to shame.

IMAGE: Ananya Panday takes a blazer, teams it with shorts and makes heads T-U-R-N!

IMAGE: Malaika Arora bridged the gap between formal and sexy in a pantsuit that knocked us off our knees.

IMAGE: Kiara Advani made fashion fans around the world smile at the sight of her in that smokin' dress.

IMAGE: On a ramp filled with showstoppers sizzling in dark, bold shades, Dia Mirza stood out in white.

IMAGE: Though Karisma Kapoor's gold and black outfit left us a bit confused, there is no doubt that this classy lady can carry off just about anything.

IMAGE: When you're a former Miss Universe like Harnaaz Kaur, you settle for nothing but the most luxurious 'sequins 'n' feathers' gown.

IMAGE: K L Rahul must have been knocked off his feet when he saw Athiya Shetty in this lovely figure-hugging dress.

Vote for the hottest LFW X FDCI showstopper in the poll below.