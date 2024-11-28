News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Shreya Chaudhry's Surprising Style Mantra

Shreya Chaudhry's Surprising Style Mantra

November 28, 2024 08:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shreya Chaudhry is elegant, both on and off screen.

Her appeal lies in her ability to effortlessly adapt to diverse roles and settings.

Bandish Bandits' Tamanna, known for her dreamy eyes and modelesque presence, has a charm that classic yet refreshingly modern.

Shreya Chaudhry

IMAGE: In a blue sweater, Shreya keeps it fun and fuzzy. Her glowing skin and minimal makeup add a fresh vibe. All photographs: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhry/Instagram

 

Shreya Chaudhry

IMAGE: In a strappy wine cocktail dress with minimal jewellery, Shreya lets her natural elegance shine.

 

Shreya Chaudhry

IMAGE: With minimum makeup and statement earrings, Shreya is a vision.

 

Shreya Chaudhry

IMAGE: Clad in a denim jacket, latex skirt and bralette, Shreya’s edgy avatar is fit for a rockstar.

 

Shreya Chaudhry

IMAGE: In her denim corset and chunky chain necklace, she’s the queen of rebellion and glam.

 

Shreya Chaudhry

IMAGE: She paints the town red in satin coords and a bold choker.

 

 

Shreya Chaudhry

IMAGE: Glowing in a white bodycon dress, her tousled hair and soft peach lips are the perfect sultry finishing touches.

 

Shreya Chaudhry

IMAGE: Her twirl makes this desi look unforgettable.

 

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Helly, Sharvari, Shanaya Can't Resist This Trend
Helly, Sharvari, Shanaya Can't Resist This Trend
Rashmika's Given Her Heart To...
Rashmika's Given Her Heart To...
Tamannaah's A Beauty Beyond Words
Tamannaah's A Beauty Beyond Words
IPL 2025: Meet The LSG Squad
IPL 2025: Meet The LSG Squad
Aditi-Siddharth's Stunning Wedding Album
Aditi-Siddharth's Stunning Wedding Album
J'khand man chops live-in partner's body into 40 pieces
J'khand man chops live-in partner's body into 40 pieces
Autopsy reveals brutality on 3 more Jiribam victims
Autopsy reveals brutality on 3 more Jiribam victims
More like this
Why Pragya, Janhvi Love Pearls
Why Pragya, Janhvi Love Pearls
If You Could Define Ridhima Pandit In One Word...
If You Could Define Ridhima Pandit In One Word...

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances