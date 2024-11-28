Shreya Chaudhry's Surprising Style Mantra

Shreya Chaudhry is elegant, both on and off screen.

Her appeal lies in her ability to effortlessly adapt to diverse roles and settings.

Bandish Bandits' Tamanna, known for her dreamy eyes and modelesque presence, has a charm that classic yet refreshingly modern.

IMAGE: In a blue sweater, Shreya keeps it fun and fuzzy. Her glowing skin and minimal makeup add a fresh vibe. All photographs: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhry/Instagram

IMAGE: In a strappy wine cocktail dress with minimal jewellery, Shreya lets her natural elegance shine.

IMAGE: With minimum makeup and statement earrings, Shreya is a vision.

IMAGE: Clad in a denim jacket, latex skirt and bralette, Shreya’s edgy avatar is fit for a rockstar.

IMAGE: In her denim corset and chunky chain necklace , she’s the queen of rebellion and glam.

IMAGE: She paints the town red in satin coords and a bold choker.

IMAGE: Glowing in a white bodycon dress, her tousled hair and soft peach lips are the perfect sultry finishing touches.

IMAGE: Her twirl makes this desi look unforgettable.

