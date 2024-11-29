'It's Going To Be A Lavish Wedding!'

'We first interacted during an event hosted by the OTT platform.'

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Amidst the hectic planning of his wedding on December 4, Naga Chaitanya takes time off to speak about his bride-to-be, Sobhita Dhulipala.

"I met Sobhita in Mumbai for the launch of my OTT show (Dhootha)," he tells Subhash K Jha.

"She had a show with the same platform as well at that time. We first interacted during an event hosted by the OTT platform."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Now Chay feels like a part of Sobhita's family now.

"Like every Telugu household, Sobhita's family is also very cultured and affectionate. I am treated like a son. There has been a lot of comfort and many things in common from the get go.

"Sobhita is a family girl and we have celebrated a couple of festivals together. I'm sure our bond will get even stronger with time. I see so much excitement in Dad every time there is a family gathering; he has been involved with the wedding plans from scratch. It gives me so much joy to see him like this.

'Watching our families interact in the past few months has been a joy. I am really excited about the wedding day, going through all the rituals and watching the families come together," he says.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

"The wedding is happening at Annapurna Studios, a sentimental venue for the family, which makes it even more important that all the arrangements flow well and memorable for everyone. There is a lot of excitement and healthy nervousness in me," Chay adds.

"It's going to be an elaborate and lavish wedding in terms of the rituals that we are going to follow. Sobhita's family has taken keen interest in this and I'm looking forward to the experience."

A story doing the rounds is that the couple has cut a deal with an OTT platform to film the wedding but Chay shoots down this rumour: "This is false news. There is no such deal."