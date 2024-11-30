Sobhita's Haldi Ceremony

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding rituals have begun.
The beautiful bride-to-be shared pictures of her haldi ceremony, which took place in Hyderabad. Have a look.
Sobhita may be soaked in the haldi colours but her smile remains happy and radiant.
Sobhita captions the pictures, 'Raata sthaapana and mangalanaanam'.
On Friday, Chay told us it would be an "elaborate and lavish wedding in terms of the rituals" that they would follow.
The wedding is happening at Annapurna Studios, the family studio built by Chay's paternal grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, the legendary ANR.
Sobhita with her parents, Santha and Venugopal, sister Samanta and Samanta's husband Sahil Gupta.
"We have planned it as an intimate ceremony, just family and friends. But even by limiting the guest list, we expect quite a large attendance," Chay's proud father Nagarjuna told us.
The wedding will take place on Wednesday, December 4.
The wedding rituals started a month ago.
So how did Sobhita and Chay fall in love? We tell you.
