Home  » Movies » Sobhita's Haldi Ceremony

Sobhita's Haldi Ceremony

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 30, 2024 19:44 IST
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding rituals have begun.

The beautiful bride-to-be shared pictures of her haldi ceremony, which took place in Hyderabad. Have a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita may be soaked in the haldi colours but her smile remains happy and radiant.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita captions the pictures, 'Raata sthaapana and mangalanaanam'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

On Friday, Chay told us it would be an "elaborate and lavish wedding in terms of the rituals" that they would follow.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The wedding is happening at Annapurna Studios, the family studio built by Chay's paternal grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, the legendary ANR.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita with her parents, Santha and Venugopal, sister Samanta and Samanta's husband Sahil Gupta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

"We have planned it as an intimate ceremony, just family and friends. But even by limiting the guest list, we expect quite a large attendance," Chay's proud father Nagarjuna told us.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The wedding will take place on Wednesday, December 4.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The wedding rituals started a month ago.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

So how did Sobhita and Chay fall in love? We tell you.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Before Sobhita had confirmed the relationship, she had described her ideal partner. Think it matches Chay?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Watch this space for more pictures and news on Sobhita and Chay's wedding.

REDIFF MOVIES
