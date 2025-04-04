The Women Who Make Models Look Perfect!

The recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week saw a host of beautiful models walk the ramp for five consecutive days without showing any sign of exhaustion.

While they do deserve due credit for all the hard work they have put in, both on and off the ramp, a round of applause should also go to the makeup artistes and hairstylists for making them look gorgeous on the ramp.

Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera and Hemant Waje went backstage and spent some time with these unsung stars.

Photograph, Videos: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Anu, a Bengaluru-based model, doubles a hairstylist as well.

Anu, who herself is a model from Bengaluru, was at the LFW as a hairstylist. Fashion, she says, is all about power and confidence.

She smiles as she calls herself an "over-dresser" who prefers bold clothing over comfort. And, she confesses, there is one thing -- nope, it's not related to her craft -- she absolutely loves.

Suhani, a makeup artist who also hails from Bengaluru, tells us what her first experience at Lakme was like.