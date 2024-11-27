Rashmika's Given Her Heart To...

Rashmika Mandanna's wardrobe reflects her personality.

It's peppy, it's snazzy and so worth emulating.

The Pushpa 2 star -- the much-awaited sequel is set to release on December 5 -- has a busy schedule.

In a Vogue GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video for the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week earlier this year, Rashmika revealed that her friends call her Rushy Rush because she is always racing against time.

But does mean she compromises on the fashion front? Naah!

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram IMAGE: Rashmika is prepping for sweater weather in this jacket from Onitsuka Tiger’s latest autumn-winter 2024 collection. That metallic ear cuff is a lovely add-on.

IMAGE: She is a pro when it comes to smokey eye makeup and nude lips. In a rather unusual choice, she pairs it with a pastel chikankari sari, proving that you don't always need bright makeup with quiet colours.

IMAGE: Rashmika wows Asia's style capital, Tokyo, in a sleek black deconstructed suit.

IMAGE: She looks as pretty as a rose in this red Tarun Tahiliani number.

IMAGE: Rashmika rocks the chainmail dress like a legit style samurai. Brownie points for the delicate gold accessories.

IMAGE: She gleams in this gorgeous golden lehenga.

