Rediff.com  » Getahead » Tamannaah's Unforgettable Black Bold Gown

Tamannaah's Unforgettable Black Bold Gown

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 14, 2023 15:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Black is a feeling. And a vibe. A state of being too. An attitude. It's sophistication itself.

Arm Colour Black with sequins and a halter-neck on a slinky dress and voila, you are certain to be the Last Word in Style like showstopper Tamannaah Bhatia was for designer Nirmooha's Lakme Fashion Show x FDCI line.    

IMAGE: Pretty Women in Pretty Gowns make Pretty Pictures. Not a tongue twister. Or a new movie title. Just a statement of fact.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The actor looking her Babli Bouncer best. 

 

IMAGE: Ah, what's a showstopping gown without a dramatic hemline that goes swoosh-swoosh deliciously every time you walk.

 

IMAGE: Nirmooha's Matrix as per the collection notes 'recreated the geometric exuberance of the art-deco movement through linear symphony'. Translation, milega?

 

IMAGE: Exuberance married to geometry certainly exuded off these sexy saris. 

 

IMAGE: The oversized bauble necklaces, that got larger with each walk by a model, added an extra charisma to the outfits. 

 

IMAGE: Tamannaah with Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia, the innovator brain behind Matrix. 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
