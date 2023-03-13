Long Live Empress Rashmika Of Saris

Let's be real and understand her magic: Rashmika Mandanna just needs to smile to floor an entire audience.

She is a wizard at wearing traditional styles, and her outings in saris have the power to convince you to choose the six yards of majesty even for your casual outings.

The actor played showstopper for designer JJ Valaya making an alluring sight in a chevron inverted-v pattern sari, which she wore with a lovely high-neck blouse.

IMAGE: Twice as nice! Rashmika and JJ Valaya did a double take as they dressed in looks from the designer's latest collection JJV Kapurthala .

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: Kodava Beauty: Rashmika in a sari radiated grace and class.

Golden heels and antique jewellery with green stones further refined her look.

IMAGE: She was the portrait of understated elegance.

IMAGE: JJ Valaya's latest collection drew inspiration from 'the unique travelogues of Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala, (who hailed from) the land of JJ Valaya's forefathers, the Ahluwalias.'

Maharaja Jagatjit Singh was the last ruler of Kapurthala, who admired all things French going so far as to build a palace that was inspired by the Palace of Versailles. One of his wives was Spanish.

He received numerous honours for helping the British during World War I and deeply admired soldiers; his grandson fought in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and was decorated for his heroism.

IMAGE: When JJ brought history to the ramp: The collection was a reflection of the maharaja's tasteful flamboyance as could be seen in this frame where the model wore a dashing floral kurta and bright bandhgala and sports the designer's signature turban.

IMAGE: Said the designer, 'Long before the age of modern jetliners and social media, Maharaja Jagatjit Singh's travels in the United States, Argentina, Chile, Japan and the farthest corners of Siberia would create a sensation.'

Valaya 'carefully sifted through never seen before photographs and extracts from the Maharaja's diaries to interpret the story of a ruler who wanted to bring the world to his people and indeed, take his people to the world. The showcase 'borrows nuances from these travels and presents them as an experimental and premium line of creative interpretations.'