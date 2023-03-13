News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Would Tapsee Have Worn This To The Oscars?

Would Tapsee Have Worn This To The Oscars?

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: March 13, 2023 12:59 IST
If Tapsee had gone to the Oscars -- where India has had a fantastic outing this year -- is this what she would have worn? A fiery ready gown meant for a fierce Indian princess?

IMAGE: Designer Monisha Jaising understood the sentiments behind the colour when she decked her showstopper Taapsee Pannu in a red ramp-worthy look.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: That statement-making, floor-length gown that could easily be worn to the Oscars. 
Given the voluminous skirt, Monisha had to literally hold her showstopper by the hand and lead her on the ramp. 

 

 

IMAGE: There's no reason why sequins and diamonds should not be a girl's best friend.

 

IMAGE: Nisha Yadav's shiny separates make you stand out, whatever the occasion. 

 

IMAGE: Would you choose this outfit for your next cocktail party?

REDIFF STYLE
