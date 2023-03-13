Athiya's AI-inspired Disco Dress Is Dope

The world needs more purple love.

More purple people.

More purple fashion.

A look at the newly-wed Athiya Shetty, Ambassador of Purple in a blazing grape disco jumpsuit, who walked for Namrata Joshipura at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, will make you agree tabadtod.

IMAGE: Athiya flashed and sparkled in the cutout getup with winged sleeves from the collection titled The First Order.

The wide elephant pants were a blast from the past, a throwback to the Stayin' Alive era.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

IMAGE: Chat GPT Spawned Fashion: The textured, layered Star Trek-ish silhouette inspired by Artificial Intellegince aimed to bring on a futuristic aura.

IMAGE: Flouncy pants with a fitted bustier and jacket seem to be making a comeback.

IMAGE: In fashion's final frontier vivid scarlet costumery.

IMAGE: Is this what future party-goers will look like?