News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Athiya's AI-inspired Disco Dress Is Dope

Athiya's AI-inspired Disco Dress Is Dope

By REDIFF STYLE
March 13, 2023 14:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The world needs more purple love.

More purple people.

More purple fashion.

A look at the newly-wed Athiya Shetty, Ambassador of Purple in a blazing grape disco jumpsuit, who walked for Namrata Joshipura at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, will make you agree tabadtod.

Athiya Shetty at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

IMAGE: Athiya flashed and sparkled in the cutout getup with winged sleeves from the collection titled The First Order.
The wide elephant pants were a blast from the past, a throwback to the Stayin' Alive era.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

Athiya Shetty at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

IMAGE: Chat GPT Spawned Fashion: The textured, layered Star Trek-ish silhouette inspired by Artificial Intellegince aimed to bring on a futuristic aura.

Athiya Shetty at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

IMAGE: Flouncy pants with a fitted bustier and jacket seem to be making a comeback. 

Athiya Shetty at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

IMAGE: In fashion's final frontier vivid scarlet costumery.

Athiya Shetty at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

IMAGE: Is this what future party-goers will look like?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Is Sara Living Her Bridal Dream?
Is Sara Living Her Bridal Dream?
Shilpa's Fun, Flirty Mood
Shilpa's Fun, Flirty Mood
The Japanese Tale Behind Diana's Princess Look
The Japanese Tale Behind Diana's Princess Look
Inflation slows down packaged tea consumption growth
Inflation slows down packaged tea consumption growth
Running In The Snow At 10,000 Feet
Running In The Snow At 10,000 Feet
PIX: Test heads for draw but joy for India
PIX: Test heads for draw but joy for India
Improving outlook, upgrades to boost auto cos
Improving outlook, upgrades to boost auto cos

More like this

Welcome Back, Sushmita!

Welcome Back, Sushmita!

Yeh Hai Shanaya Ka Jalwa!

Yeh Hai Shanaya Ka Jalwa!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances