Athiya's AI-inspired Disco Dress Is Dope

The world needs more purple love.
More purple people.
More purple fashion.
A look at the newly-wed Athiya Shetty, Ambassador of Purple in a blazing grape disco jumpsuit, who walked for Namrata Joshipura at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, will make you agree tabadtod.
IMAGE: Athiya flashed and sparkled in the cutout getup with winged sleeves from the collection titled The First Order.
The wide elephant pants were a blast from the past, a throwback to the Stayin' Alive era.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI
IMAGE: Chat GPT Spawned Fashion: The textured, layered Star Trek-ish silhouette inspired by Artificial Intellegince aimed to bring on a futuristic aura.
IMAGE: Flouncy pants with a fitted bustier and jacket seem to be making a comeback.
IMAGE: In fashion's final frontier vivid scarlet costumery.
IMAGE: Is this what future party-goers will look like?