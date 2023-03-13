What's Uorfi Doing At Fashion Week?

They came, they saw and they won hearts by being the loudest cheerleaders.
While showstoppers usually shine under the limelight, these celebs were memorable fashion sightings off the ramp.
IMAGE: Uorfi made collective jaws drop when she showed up at fashion week in this shimmering avatar.
The black shrug merely served as a backdrop, which is exactly the role the social media sensation had assigned it.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI/Instagram
IMAGE: Mama Maheep Kapoor
was there to cheer for Shanaya
.
IMAGE: Designer Kunal Kapoor made sure he sat in the front row for wife Arpita Mehta's show.
Natasha Dalal is a regular at fashion weeks and does not mind if hubby Varun Dhawan is not in tow.
IMAGE: You may want to take notes from Kubbra Sait's ethnic style that was finished off with dazzling danglers.