Rediff.com  » Getahead » What's Uorfi Doing At Fashion Week?

What's Uorfi Doing At Fashion Week?

By REDIFF STYLE
March 13, 2023 11:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

They came, they saw and they won hearts by being the loudest cheerleaders. 

While showstoppers usually shine under the limelight, these celebs were memorable fashion sightings off the ramp. 

IMAGE: Uorfi made collective jaws drop when she showed up at fashion week in this shimmering avatar.
The black shrug merely served as a backdrop, which is exactly the role the social media sensation had assigned it. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mama Maheep Kapoor was there to cheer for Shanaya.
 

 

IMAGE: Designer Kunal Kapoor made sure he sat in the front row for wife Arpita Mehta's show.
Natasha Dalal is a regular at fashion weeks and does not mind if hubby Varun Dhawan is not in tow.

 

IMAGE: You may want to take notes from Kubbra Sait's ethnic style that was finished off with dazzling danglers. 

REDIFF STYLE
