News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Everyone Likes Hansika Motwani's Style

Everyone Likes Hansika Motwani's Style

By Rediff Get Ahead
November 02, 2022 09:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It's not rare for Hansika Motwani's fashion posts to receive over 200,000 likes on Instagram.

The actress, who calls herself the 'CEO of free spirit', has more than 5.6 million Insta followers.

The television series Shaka Laka Boom Boom was Hansika's first acting outing when she was not even nine, but many would remember her from the Hrithik Roshan starrer Koi.... Mil Gaya.

Over the last few weeks, her party and festive outfits have racked up record views from Haniska admirers, and not just from the South where she has acted in several Tamil and Telugu films.

IMAGE: Isn't she as pretty as a pink cupcake?
Hansika matches the border of her summery cotton sari a white blouse splashed with yellow designs.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She looks like a true Parisian in her LWB (little white dress).

 

IMAGE: Hansika's take on the naked look in a crochet bikini top and trousers.

 

IMAGE: Playing the primadonna in a metallic wrap-around mini and a white blouse with feather detailing.

 

IMAGE: Another special sari cameo, but in royal blue.
The embroidered bustier and metallic jewellery bring in oodles of additional drama.

 

IMAGE: There is something both exotic and languid about Hansika in this frame. It's packed with femininity too.

 

IMAGE: She gives denim-on-denim the Hansika signature casual-but-stylish touch with a black T-shirt and beige sneakers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Aditi LOVES Deepika's Style!
Aditi LOVES Deepika's Style!
Drop-Dead Gorgeous Alaya!
Drop-Dead Gorgeous Alaya!
Why Malaika Makes Our Hearts Beat Faster!
Why Malaika Makes Our Hearts Beat Faster!
ED summons J'khand CM Soren in money laundering case
ED summons J'khand CM Soren in money laundering case
Thailava Remembers Appu
Thailava Remembers Appu
'Iran should be banned from FIFA World Cup'
'Iran should be banned from FIFA World Cup'
Bhilwara's Shame: Parents Sell Off Girls To Repay Loan
Bhilwara's Shame: Parents Sell Off Girls To Repay Loan

More like this

Rashmika Steals The Style Show!

Rashmika Steals The Style Show!

Mouni, Kriti, Mrunal! Vote For The Hottest Showstopper

Mouni, Kriti, Mrunal! Vote For The Hottest Showstopper

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances