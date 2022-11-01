Shruti's Favourite Colour Is...

Black is Shruti Haasan's happy shade.

It makes her look mysterious.

It lends her extra elegance.

It hides her ketchup stains.

It's easy and modest.

Singer-Actor Shruti, who, like her parents Sarika and Kamal Haasan, began her acting career as a child artiste, always looks wonderful in black. Black is really the edgiest of colours and Shruti knows it.

IMAGE: Her inky monochromatic ab-licious top and low-waist trousers makes her stand out in the crowd.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

IMAGE: Beauty and the Beast: The majestic Ford Raptor might demand the lion's share of your attention, but how can you not take a moment to appreciate Shruti's versatile separates?

IMAGE: Istanbul days: When it comes to raincoats, she prefers black ones too.

Don't miss her uber cool sneakers.

IMAGE: This black number hugs in all the right places.

IMAGE: Black coolness: Athens, Shruti and chunky boots.