Rediff.com  » Getahead » Shruti's Favourite Colour Is...

Shruti's Favourite Colour Is...

By Rediff Get Ahead
November 01, 2022 16:50 IST
Black is Shruti Haasan's happy shade.

It makes her look mysterious.

It lends her extra elegance.

It hides her ketchup stains.

It's easy and modest.

Singer-Actor Shruti, who, like her parents Sarika and Kamal Haasan, began her acting career as a child artiste, always looks wonderful in black. Black is really the edgiest of colours and Shruti knows it.

IMAGE: Her inky monochromatic ab-licious top and low-waist trousers makes her stand out in the crowd.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Beauty and the Beast: The majestic Ford Raptor might demand the lion's share of your attention, but how can you not take a moment to appreciate Shruti's versatile separates?

 

IMAGE: Istanbul days: When it comes to raincoats, she prefers black ones too.
Don't miss her uber cool sneakers.

 

IMAGE: This black number hugs in all the right places.

 

IMAGE: Black coolness: Athens, Shruti and chunky boots.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
Kriti Goes For Gold...
Breathtaking! Genelia In Black
SEE: Fierce, Confident Mrunal!
T20 World Cup: England stay alive in tournament
Modi reviews rescue ops at Morbi bridge crash site
Shocked at Morbi bridge crash, Xi tells Murmu, Modi
Russian Missiles Deprive Kyiv Of Water

