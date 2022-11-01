Shruti's Favourite Colour Is...

Black is Shruti Haasan's happy shade.
It makes her look mysterious.
It lends her extra elegance.
It hides her ketchup stains.
It's easy and modest.
Singer-Actor Shruti, who, like her parents Sarika and Kamal Haasan, began her acting career as a child artiste, always looks wonderful in black. Black is really the edgiest of colours and Shruti knows it.
IMAGE: Her inky monochromatic ab-licious top and low-waist trousers makes her stand out in the crowd.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram
IMAGE: Beauty and the Beast: The majestic Ford Raptor might demand the lion's share of your attention, but how can you not take a moment to appreciate Shruti's versatile separates?
IMAGE: Istanbul days: When it comes to raincoats, she prefers black ones too.
Don't miss her uber cool sneakers.
IMAGE: This black number hugs in all the right places.
IMAGE: Black coolness: Athens, Shruti and chunky boots.